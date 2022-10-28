Flamengo vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October, 2022

Flamengo take on Athletico Paranaense at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in the finals of the Copa Libertadores on Saturday, with both sides having had strong seasons so far.

Flamengo are currently 3rd in the Brazilian Serie A, 13 points off the top of the table. Dorival Junior's side have been in strong form of late and are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions. They will look to pick up their second trophy of the season with a win against Athletico Paranaense on Saturday.

Athletico Paranaense are currently 6th in the Brazilian Serie A, 10 points behind their opponents. Luiz Felipe Scolari's side have been in poor form of late, having lost three of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Flamengo on Saturday.

With both sides looking to win the trophy, Saturday's game is sure to be an enthralling matchup.

Flamengo vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Flamengo have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides this season, having won two of their last five meetings, with Athletico Paranaense winning only one.

Flamengo came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met inthe quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil back in August. Pedro's goal was enough to secure the victory on the night.

Flamengo have the 2nd best attack in the league, having socred 56 goals in their 34 games so far this season.

Athletico Paranaense have kept the 5th most clean sheets in the league, with 12 in their 34 games so far this season.

Flamengo vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Flamengo will be without Arturo Vidal, Bruno Henrique, Guillermo Varela and Rodrigo Caio due to injury. Meanwhile, Marcelo Cirino, Julimar and Reinaldo will all be unavailable for Athletico Paranaense.

It's hard to see Athletico Paranaense winning this game given the recent form and difference in quality between the two sides.

We predict Flamengo will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-0 Athletico Paranaense

Flamengo vs Athletico Paranaense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Flamengo have one of the best defenses in the Brazilian Serie A this season)

Tip 3 - Pedro to score/assist (The striker has 29 goals and eight assists in 54 appearances so far this season)

