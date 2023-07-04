Flamengo vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2023 

Flamengo will host Athletico Paranaense at the Estadio do Maracana on Wednesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the 2023 Copa do Brasil.

The home side are enjoying a strong run of form at the moment and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the cup competition this week. They faced rivals Fluminense in the competition last time out playing out a goalless draw in the first leg before picking up a 2-0 win in the second.

Flamengo are the current holders of the Copa do Brasil title and will be looking to continue their title defense this week as they target a fifth cup triumph.

Athletico have had mixed results in the Brasileiro Serie A of late but will hope for better luck in the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday.

They were drawn against Botafogo in the last 16 of the cup competition back in May, playing out a 3-3 aggregate draw across two legs before going on to win on penalties.

Flamengo vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 58 meetings between Flamengo and Athletico. The home side have won 24 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 22 times. There have been 12 draws between the two teams.

The home side were beaten 2-1 in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a four-game unbeaten run in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Only one of Flamengo's four league defeats this season has come on home turf.

All but one of Athletico's five league defeats this season have come away from home.

The Mengão are the highest-scoring side in the Brazilian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 26.

Flamengo vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

Flamengo are on a three-game winning streak and have now won seven of their last eight games across all competitions. They are undefeated in their last eight home games and will be looking forward to Wednesday's clash.

Athletico are on a three-game unbeaten run and have lost just one of their last eight games across all competitions. They have, however, won just one of their last five away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-0 Athletico Paranaense

Flamengo vs Athletico Paranaense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

Poll : 0 votes