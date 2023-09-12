Flamengo vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2023 

Flamengo will host Athletico Paranaense at the Estadio do Maracana on Wednesday in another round of the 2023 Brasileiro Serie A campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league this season but remain hopeful of securing a Copa Libertadores spot at the end of the campaign. They beat league leaders Botafogo 2-1 in their last game, with Bruno Henrique scoring a brilliant winner from outside the area in the final 20 minutes of the game.

Flamengo sit fourth in the league table with 39 points from 22 games. They will now be looking to continue their good run of form when they play this week.

Athletico Paranaense, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season but currently sit in the continental places in the table. They played out a 1-1 draw against Atletico Mineiro last time out, finding themselves a goal down just six minutes after kickoff before Barcelona-bound striker Vitor Roque scored a second-half leveler to clinch a point for the Furacao.

Flamengo vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 75th meeting between Flamengo and Athletico. The hosts have won 31 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 27 times. There have been 16 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won five of their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Only one of Flamengo's five league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Five of Athletico's six league defeats this season have come on the road.

Mengao are the third-highest-scoring side in the Brazilian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 36.

Flamengo vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

Flamengo have won three of their last four games and are undefeated in their last five games across all competitions. They are undefeated in their last 14 home matches and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Athletico, meanwhile, are on a run of three consecutive draws and are unbeaten in their last six matches. They have, however, won just one of their last eight away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-1 Athletico Paranaense

Flamengo vs Athletico Paranaense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six league matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven league matchups)