Flamengo vs Atletico Goianiense Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022 

Flamengo will host Atletico Goianiense at Estadio do Maracana on Saturday in the 20th game week of the Brasileiro Serie A.

The Mengao's rejuvenation under new manager Dorival Junior has continued in recent weeks. They'll now look to make a late charge for the league title in the second half of the season. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Avai in their last league outing. In-form striker Pedro scored both goals in a rampant second-half display from Flamengo.

The hosts are sixth in the league table, with 30 points from 19 games. They'll now look to continue their strong run and move up the table when they play this weekend.

Atletico, meanwhile, cannot seem to shake off their league struggles despite solid showings in the Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brazil this season. They were beaten 1-0 by America Mineiro in their last game and will feel disappointed to have come away with nothing, as they were quite clearly the more dominant team.

The Dragao have picked up just 17 points from 19 games this season and are 18th in the league table. They're just two points above last-placed Fortaleza and will look to widen that gap on Saturday.

Flamengo vs Atletico Goianiense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 meetings between Flamengo and Atletico. The hosts have won eight of those games, while Atletico have won just three.

There have been four draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup that ended 1-1.

The Dragao have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

Flamengo have conceded just four goals on home turf this season, second-fewest in the Brasileiro Serie A, behind second-placed Corinthians.

Atletico are one of five teams with just one win on the road in the Brazilian top flight this season.

The visitors have lost ten league games this season, the joint-most in the division.

Flamengo vs Atletico Goianiense Prediction

Flamengo are undefeated in their last five games across competitions, picking up four wins and a draw. They have won six of their last seven games on home turf and will fancy their chances in this one.

Atletico, meanwhile, have lost their last five league games on the bounce and have won just one of their last eight. The hosts should win here.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-0 Atletico Goianiense.

Flamengo vs Atletico Goianiense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one team has found the back of the net in five of the Mengao's last six games).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last six matchups between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals).

