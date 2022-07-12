Flamengo vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th July | Copa do Brasil 2022

Flamengo will invite Atletico Mineiro to the Maracana Stadium in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil Round of 16 on Wednesday. The first leg at the Estadio Minerao ended in a 2-1 win for Atletico, thanks to goals from Hulk and Ademir, while Lazaro pulled one back for Flamengo.

The hosts have been undefeated in five games since a 2-1 win in the first leg, recording three wins and two draws. Flamengo recorded four consecutive wins after their first leg loss, but their winning streak ended in a 1-0 defeat to Corinthians in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday.

Atletico, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw against Sao Paulo in their previous league outing.

Flamengo vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 122nd meeting between the two teams across competitions. The fixture has been closely contested between the two rivals, as Flamengo only have a narrow 49-39 lead in wins, while 33 games have ended in draws.

They have met four times in the Copa do Brasil, with Flamengo winning two and Atletico one The othergame has ended in a draw.

Galo have the better record in the Brasilerao, leading 29-27 lead in wins. They are on a three-game winning streak across competitions, winning all three meetings between the two teams in 2022, but two of them were at the Mineirao.

Atletico have just one win in their last six visits to the Maracana.

Atletico have won their last nine games in the competition and will start as the favourites against Flamengo.

Although Atletico have outscored Flamengo 24-18 in the Brazilian Serie A, they both have conceded 17 goals this term.

Flamengo vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Rubro-Negro's winning streak has come to an end, but they have a solid home record, winning seven of their last eight games and conceding just four times.

Flamengo @Flamengo É amanhã, Nação!



O MENGÃO enfrenta o Atlético-MG, às 21h30, no Maraca, no jogo de volta das oitavas de final da Copa do Brasil! Acompanhe a transmissão em áudio da FlaTV+! O pré-jogo com imagens começa às 19h30! É amanhã, Nação! O MENGÃO enfrenta o Atlético-MG, às 21h30, no Maraca, no jogo de volta das oitavas de final da Copa do Brasil! Acompanhe a transmissão em áudio da FlaTV+! O pré-jogo com imagens começa às 19h30! https://t.co/veqjmU9sWh

Atletico, meanwhile, are on a nine-game unbeaten run across competitions and will likely settle for a draw, as they have just one win in their last five away outings.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-2 Atletico Mineiro.

Flamengo vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Hulk to score any time - Yes.

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 yellow cards - Over 2.5.

