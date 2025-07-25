Flamengo vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2025

Flamengo will host Atletico Mineiro at the Estadio do Maracana on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirao Serie A campaign. The home side have enjoyed a strong season and will fancy themselves early title contenders as they sit second in the table, just one point behind league leaders Cruzeiro despite playing a game fewer.

They beat Red Bull Bragantino 2-1 in their last match falling behind early after the restart and then drawing level midway through the half via a Leo Pereira header before Wesley scored a late winner in what could be his last appearance for the club as the fullback closes in on a move to Roma.

Atletico Mineiro have had mixed results in the league this season, although they remain hopeful of a top-six finish. They were beaten 3-2 by Palmeiras last time out in the Brasileirao Serie A, with Hulk's two stunning free-kick goals ultimately counting as mere consolation efforts.

The visitors sit ninth in the table with 20 points from 14 matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways when they play on Sunday.

Flamengo vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 85 meetings between Flamengo and Atletico-MG. The hosts have won 33 of those games while the visitors have won two fewer.

There have been 21 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

Atletico-MG have won just one of their last eight games in this fixture.

Mengao have the best offensive and defensive records in the Brazilian top-flight this season with 29 goals scored and six conceded.

All four of Galo's league defeats this season have come on the road.

Flamengo vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Flamengo have won three of their four league outings upon returning from the FIFA Club World Cup. They have the second-best home record in the Brasileirao Serie A this season and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage this weekend.

Atletico-MG, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games after going undefeated in their previous eight. They have struggled for results in this fixture in recent years and could lose this one.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-0 Atletico Mineiro

Flamengo vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last eight league matches)

