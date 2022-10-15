Flamengo vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16, 2022 

Flamengo and Atletico Mineiro will battle for three points in a Brasileiro Serie A matchday 32 clash on Sunday (October 16).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at Corinthians in the first leg of the Copa do Brazil final on Wednesday. The second leg will be played at the Maracana next week.

Atletico Mineiro also shared the spoils in a goalless draw against Ceara in front of their fans.

The stalemate left the Belo Horizonte outfit in seventh spot in the standings, having garnered 47 points from 31 games. Flamengo occupy fourth spot in the points stable and have 51 points.

Flamengo will look to consolidate their position in the top four to secure automatic qualification for the Copa Libertadores. Meanwhile, Atletico's current position is only good enough for the Copa Sudamericana.

Flamengo vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed 121 times, with Flamengo leading 49-39 in wins.

Their most recent meeting in July saw Flamego claim a 2-0 home win.

Atletico have won seven of their last ten head-to-head meetings.

Flamengo have a strong home record, winning 12 of their last 16 games.

Flamego have won four of the last five meetings against Atletico at home.

Flamengo vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Flamengo and Atletico share a deep-rooted rivalry, and their passion is always felt whenever both teams face each other.

Flamengo have not performed up to expectations this season but have the second leg of their Copa do Brazil final clash with Corinthians to look forward to. A win against Mineiro would go a long way in boosting their confidence ahead of the final, but Mineiro have a recent strong record against the Rubro-Negro.

Nevertheless, Flamengo tend to get the job done in front of their fans and should claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-1 Atletico Mineiro

Flamengo vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Flamengo to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Over 35 booking points

Tip 5 - Highest scoring half: Second half

