Flamengo vs Aucas Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28th 2023

Two sides who could do well with a win square off in the final Group A game of the Copa Libertadores as Flamengo play host to Aucas at the Maracana Stadium on Wednesday.

While the Orientales need a win to secure their spot in the Copa Sudamericana knockout stages, the Brazilian outfit will be looking to finish as group winners.

Flamengo returned to winning ways in the Serie A when they edged out Santos 3-2 last Sunday.

This followed a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Red Bull Bragantino on June 23 which saw their four-match winning streak come to an end.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side now return to the Copa Libertadores, where they are second in Group A, two points off first-placed Racing Club.

Elsewhere, Aucas found their feet at the weekend as they picked up a 2-0 win over Orense in the Ecuadorian top flight.

Prior to that, César Farías’ men were on a six-match winless run, losing four and claiming two draws since mid-May.

Aucas will hope the win over Odense can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as they return to the Copa Libertadores, where they are currently rooted to the bottom of Group A, just one point behind Nublense in the Copa Sudamericana qualifying spot.

Flamengo vs Aucas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Flamengo and Aucas, with Farías’ side picking up a 2-1 victory in April’s reverse fixture.

Flamengo are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches across all competitions, claiming eight wins and two draws since the first week in May.

Aucas are currently on a run of six consecutive away games without a win, losing five and claiming one draw since April’s 1-0 victory at Técnico Universitario.

The Rubro-Negro have won all but one of their last six home matches since the start of May, with a 1-1 draw against Cruzeiro on May 27 being the exception.

Flamengo vs Aucas Prediction

Flamengo will be licking their lips as they take on a floundering Aucas side who have struggled for results on the road.

Sampaoli’s men have been near impenetrable at home of late and we are backing them to pick up all three points.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-1 Aucas

Flamengo vs Aucas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo to win

Tip 2: First to score - Flamengo (The Rubro-Negro have opened the scoring in their last five outings)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Aucas’ last six matches)

