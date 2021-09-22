Flamengo vs Barcelona SC prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores semi-finals 2021

Flamengo and Barcelona SC are set to clash at the Maracana in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semi-finals on Wednesday night.

Barcelona SC are the only non-Brazilian team left in the continental tournament, with Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras going head-to-head in the other semi-final fixture.

Flamengo head into the competition in great form and secured a place in the semi-finals with a massive 9-2 aggregate win over Olimpia last month. They have also lost just one of their last nine outings.

The visiting side overcame Fluminense on away goals after their quarter-final tie ended 3-3 on aggregate. They have three losses in their last five outings.

Flamengo vs Barcelona SC Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns twice so far, with both meetings coming in the 2020 edition of the Copa Libertadores. Flamengo have a 100% record against the Ecuadorian rivals and in the two group stage fixtures, recorded 3-0 and 2-1 wins.

The game at Wednesday's venue ended in a 3-0 win for the hosts in March, while the game at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in September ended in a 1-2 away win for Rubro-Negro.

Flamengo form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Barcelona SC form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-L

Flamengo vs Barcelona SC Team News

Flamengo

There are a few injury concerns for the home team in this high-stakes clash. Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Filipe Luís did not train this week on account of muscle injuries and are ruled out of the game. Piris da Motta also remains on the sidelines.

David Luiz needs to be registered with CONMEBOL and if everything goes as planned, he will be in contention to make an appearance here, albeit as a substitute. Bruno Henrique has struggled with match fitness and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Filipe Luís, Piris da Motta

Doubtful: David Luiz, Bruno Henrique

Suspended: None

Barcelona SC

Michael Hoyos did not travel with the squad to Brazil as he is nursing an injury at the moment. Pedro Velasco has also been ruled out with an injury but has been training well and is close to returning.

Injured: Pedro Pablo Velasco, Michael Hoyos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Flamengo vs Barcelona SC Predicted XI

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Alves; Rene, Leo Pereira, Rodrigo Caio, Matheuzinho; Willian Arao, Andreas Pereira; Michael, Vitinho, Everton Ribeiro; Gabriel Barbosa

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Javier Burrai; Byron Castillo, Fernando Leon, Williams Riveros, Mario Pineida; Nixon Molina, Bruno Pinatares; Jonathan Perlaza, Damian Diaz, Carlos Garcés; Gonzalo Mastriani

Flamengo vs Barcelona SC Prediction

Barcelona SC have been unbeaten in the competition so far but have been in poor form in their league fixtures. Flamengo suffered their first loss in nine games and their first home loss since July in their previous outing. The home side have a solid team and good goalscoring touch at the moment, making them the favorites to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Flamengo 3-1 Barcelona

