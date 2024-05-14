Flamengo vs Bolivar prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024

Flamengo will host Bolivar at the Estadio do Maracana on Thursday in another round of the 2024 Copa Libertadores campaign. The home side have endured a disappointing run of results in their continental campaign and currently sit third in the group table with just four points from an obtainable 12.

They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Chilean outfit Palestino last time out in the competition, conceding the game's only goal just after the hour mark after failing to capitalize on their strong start to the half.

Bolivar, meanwhile, have impressed in the Copa Libertadores and will secure a spot in the knockout stages of the tournament with just a point on Thursday. They played out a 1-1 draw against Millonarios last time out falling behind late in the first half before Ramiro Vaca leveled the scores with a brilliant free-kick midway through the second half.

Flamengo vs Bolivar Head-to-Head

There have been five meetings between Flamengo and Bolivar. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won three times, with their other matchup ending in a draw.

The two sides last faced off in the reverse meeting of Thursday's fixture, which the visitors won 2-1.

Flamengo Form Guide in Copa Libertadores: L-L-W-D

Bolivar Form Guide in Copa Libertadores: D-W-W-W

Flamengo vs Bolivar Team News

Flamengo

Bruno Henrique picked up a knock against Palestino last week and will miss out on Thursday's game as a result, joining Erick Pulgar on the injury list for the hosts. Pedro, meanwhile, came off injured against Corinthians in the league last time out and is a doubt for this one.

Giorgian De Arrascaeta has, however, returned to full fitness and should be in the squad on Thursday.

Injured: Bruno Henrique, Erick Pulgar

Doubtful: Pedro

Suspended: None

Bolivar

The visitors have an almost clean bill of health ahead of their midweek clash, with only Jesus Sagredo set to miss out due to injury.

Injured: Jesus Sagredo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Flamengo vs Bolivar Predicted XI

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Agustin Rossi; Guillermo Varela, Fabricio Bruno, Leo Pereira, Matias Vina; Nicolas de la Cruz, Allan; Gerson, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Everton; Gabriel Barbosa

Bolivar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Carlos Lampe; Yomar Rocha, Renzo Orihuela, Anderson Ordonez, Jose Sagredo; Leonel Justiniano, Fernando Saucedo, Ramiro Vaca; Bruno Savio, Francisco Da Costa, Carmelo Algaranaz

Flamengo vs Bolivar Prediction

Flamengo's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to kick on from that this week. They have won five of their last six home matches and will be looking forward to Thursday's game.

Bolivar have won two of their last three matches after winning just one of their previous four. They have, however, won just one of their last four games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-1 Bolivar