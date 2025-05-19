Flamengo vs Botafogo-PB Prediction and Betting Tips | May 21st 2025

Flamengo will host Botafogo-PB at the Estadio do Maracana on Wednesday in the second leg of their 2025 Copa do Brasil third-round clash. The side have enjoyed a positive start to their Brasileirao Serie A campaign as they sit second in the league table after nine games and will be looking to carry that momentum into the domestic cup this week.

Mengao already have a foot in the last 16 of the competition after picking up a narrow but largely comfortable 1-0 win in the first-leg clash earlier in the month, with 17-year-old Caio Joshua de Andrade coming off the bench to net a late winner with his maiden professional strike.

Botafogo-PB, meanwhile, saw off Portuguesa on penalties in the first round of the cup before thrashing Concordia 4-0 in the second. The third-tier outfit were, however, fortunate not to have lost their first-leg clash by a significantly larger margin and will need a herculean effort on the road this week to knock out the defending champions.

Flamengo vs Botafogo-PB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Flamengo and Botafogo-PB. The home side have won three of their previous matchups while the visitors' sole win in this fixture came back in 1980.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in all four of their previous games in this fixture.

Flamengo are five-time winners of the Copa do Brasil and have finished runners-up on another five occasions.

Belo, meanwhile, have never won the domestic cup, with their best-ever finish coming back in 2016 when they made it to the last 16.

Mengao are the highest-scoring side in the Brazilian top flight this season with a goal tally of 17.

Flamengo vs Botafogo-PB Prediction

Flamengo are undefeated in their last four games and have lost just one of their last 11. They are unbeaten in their last five home matches and will head into this one as overwhelming favorites.

Botafogo have lost three of their last four matches and have won just one of their last 10. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams, coupled with their contrasting form, should see the visitors exit the domestic cup this week.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-0 Botafogo-PB

Flamengo vs Botafogo-PB Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last 10 matches)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More