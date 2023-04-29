Flamengo vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30, 2023 

Flamengo welcome city rivals Botafogo to the Maracana for a matchday three fixture in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday (April 30).

The hosts are coming off an 8-2 bashing of Maringa FC in the second leg of the Copa do Brazil. Pedro was the star of the show, with his four goals helping his side overturn a two-goal deficit in the tie and progress to the next round. The Rubro-Negro will turn their attention back to the league, where their last fixture saw them fall to a 2-1 defeat at Internacional.

Botafogo, meanwhile, are coming off a routine 2-0 home win over Ypiranga FC in the Copa do Brasil. Goals in either half from Matheus Nascimento and Janderson helped their side progress with a 4-0 aggregate win.

Their last league game saw them claim maximum points with a 2-1 win at Bahia. The victory took them to second spot in the stadnings, having claimed maximum points from two games. Flamengo, meanwhile, are ninth spot on three points.

Flamengo vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Flamengo have won 18 and drawn as many of their last 42 games against Botafogo, losing six.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Botafogo claim a 1-0 away win.

Seven of their last nine meetings have seen at least one team fail to score.

Botafogo are on an 11-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning nine, including the last five.

Flamengo have scored at least twice in their last five home games across competitions.

Flamengo vs Botafogo Prediction

Flamengo had an underwhelming league campaign last season and will look to make a title charge this term. They're on a five-game winning run at home and are favourites to claim maximum points.

Botafogo, meanwhile, have been on a fine run of form and left with a win on their last visit to Flamengo.

This game being a high-profile derby raises the stakes involved, so both sides will give their all to claim the bragging rights. However, Flamengo should claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Flamengo 3-1 Botafogo

Flamengo vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Flamengo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Flamengo to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes