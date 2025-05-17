Flamengo vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Flamengo will entertain local rivals Botafogo at Maracanã Stadium in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday. The hosts are second in the standings, winning five of their eight games thus far. The defending champions, meanwhile, are ninth in the standings with 11 points.
Rubro-Negro met Bahia in their previous league outing and registered a 1-0 home win, thanks to Giorgian de Arrascaeta's eighth-minute strike. They made it two wins on the trot on Thursday, recording a 2-0 home triumph over L.D.U. Quito in the Copa Libertadores.
The visitors registered a 4-0 home win over Internacional in the Brazilian Serie A last week. They extended their winning streak in all competitions to three games on Wednesday, with a 3-0 home win over Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores.
Flamengo vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two Rio de Janeiro-based teams have a long-standing rivalry and contest the Clássico da Rivalidade. They have met 385 times in competitive games. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 145 wins. Estrela Solitária are not far behind with 124 wins and 116 games have ended in draws.
- The visitors secured a league double last season with a 6-1 score on aggregate.
- Rubro-Negro have won their two meetings against the visitors in 2025, including a 1-0 home win in the Campeonato Carioca.
- Botafogo have lost five of their last six away games in all competitions and have failed to score in these defeats.
- Flamengo are unbeaten in their last eight league home games. They have registered five wins while keeping four clean sheets.
- Three of the last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.
- The hosts have the best attacking record in Serie A this season, scoring 17 goals in eight games.
Flamengo vs Botafogo Prediction
Mengão have been in good touch recently, losing just one of their last 10 games in all competitions. They are on a four-game winning streak in all competitions, scoring 13 goals, and will look to build on that form.
Gerson was red-carded last week and will serve a suspension here. Gonzalo Plata is out with a knee injury while Matias Viña remains a long-term absentee.
Estrela Solitária have won five of their last six games in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and will look to continue that prolific run here. They are unbeaten in their last four away games in the Brazilian Serie A, recording three consecutive wins.
The visitors are expected to field a similar starting XI from their win over Estudiantes in this match.
While Flamengo have an impressive home record this season, the defending champions have won their last three league meetings against the home team. Considering the current goalscoring form of the two teams, a high-scoring draw will probably ensue.
Prediction: Flamengo 2-2 Botafogo
Flamengo vs Botafogo Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes