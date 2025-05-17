Flamengo vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Flamengo will entertain local rivals Botafogo at Maracanã Stadium in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday. The hosts are second in the standings, winning five of their eight games thus far. The defending champions, meanwhile, are ninth in the standings with 11 points.

Ad

Rubro-Negro met Bahia in their previous league outing and registered a 1-0 home win, thanks to Giorgian de Arrascaeta's eighth-minute strike. They made it two wins on the trot on Thursday, recording a 2-0 home triumph over L.D.U. Quito in the Copa Libertadores.

The visitors registered a 4-0 home win over Internacional in the Brazilian Serie A last week. They extended their winning streak in all competitions to three games on Wednesday, with a 3-0 home win over Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores.

Ad

Trending

Flamengo vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Rio de Janeiro-based teams have a long-standing rivalry and contest the Clássico da Rivalidade . They have met 385 times in competitive games. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 145 wins. Estrela Solitária are not far behind with 124 wins and 116 games have ended in draws.

They have met 385 times in competitive games. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 145 wins. Estrela Solitária are not far behind with 124 wins and 116 games have ended in draws. The visitors secured a league double last season with a 6-1 score on aggregate.

Rubro-Negro have won their two meetings against the visitors in 2025, including a 1-0 home win in the Campeonato Carioca.

Botafogo have lost five of their last six away games in all competitions and have failed to score in these defeats.

Flamengo are unbeaten in their last eight league home games. They have registered five wins while keeping four clean sheets.

Three of the last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have the best attacking record in Serie A this season, scoring 17 goals in eight games.

Ad

Flamengo vs Botafogo Prediction

Mengão have been in good touch recently, losing just one of their last 10 games in all competitions. They are on a four-game winning streak in all competitions, scoring 13 goals, and will look to build on that form.

Gerson was red-carded last week and will serve a suspension here. Gonzalo Plata is out with a knee injury while Matias Viña remains a long-term absentee.

Ad

Estrela Solitária have won five of their last six games in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and will look to continue that prolific run here. They are unbeaten in their last four away games in the Brazilian Serie A, recording three consecutive wins.

The visitors are expected to field a similar starting XI from their win over Estudiantes in this match.

While Flamengo have an impressive home record this season, the defending champions have won their last three league meetings against the home team. Considering the current goalscoring form of the two teams, a high-scoring draw will probably ensue.

Ad

Prediction: Flamengo 2-2 Botafogo

Flamengo vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More