Flamengo vs Central Cordoba Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2025

Flamengo will host Central Cordoba at the Estadio do Maracana on Wednesday in the second group game of the 2025 Copa Libertadores campaign. The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their season and will be looking to continue the same on the continental stage this week.

They kicked off their group-stage run away at Deportivo Tachira last week, beating the Venezuelan club 1-0 with former Qarabag forward Juninho Viera coming off the bench to score the game-winner mere minutes after his introduction.

Central Cordoba, meanwhile, have struggled for results in the Argentine top flight in recent weeks and will hope they can find better luck elsewhere on Wednesday. They opened their group campaign with a goalless draw against LDU and were quite clearly the better side in the contest but failed to capitalize on their dominance.

The visitors sit second in Group C with one point and will be keen to add to that tally this week to lay down an early marker in their group.

Flamengo vs Central Cordoba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Flamengo and Cordoba.

Cordoba are the first Santiago del Estero Province side to appear in an international tournament.

Flamengo are three-time winners of the Copa Libertadores, most recently lifting the trophy in 2022 after finishing runners-up the previous year.

Mengao are undefeated in their last 10 Libertadores games against Argentine opposition.

El Ferroviario have failed to score any goals in five of their last seven games across all competitions.

The hosts were the only side in Group C to find the back of the net on opening day.

Flamengo vs Central Cordoba Prediction

Flamengo are on a brilliant 16-game unbeaten streak stretching back to January and will head into the midweek clash with confidence sky-high. They are undefeated in their last seven games at the Maracana and are clear favorites for this one.

Cordoba are without a win in their last four matches and have managed just one in their last eight. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams coupled with their contrasting form could see the side from Argentina lose here.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-0 Central Cordoba

Flamengo vs Central Cordoba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last seven matches)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More