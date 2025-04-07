Flamengo vs Central Cordoba Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2025

Flamengo will host Central Cordoba at the Estadio do Maracana on Wednesday in the second group game of the 2025 Copa Libertadores campaign. The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their season and will be looking to continue the same on the continental stage this week.
They kicked off their group-stage run away at Deportivo Tachira last week, beating the Venezuelan club 1-0 with former Qarabag forward Juninho Viera coming off the bench to score the game-winner mere minutes after his introduction.
Central Cordoba, meanwhile, have struggled for results in the Argentine top flight in recent weeks and will hope they can find better luck elsewhere on Wednesday. They opened their group campaign with a goalless draw against LDU and were quite clearly the better side in the contest but failed to capitalize on their dominance.
The visitors sit second in Group C with one point and will be keen to add to that tally this week to lay down an early marker in their group.
Flamengo vs Central Cordoba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Flamengo and Cordoba.
- Cordoba are the first Santiago del Estero Province side to appear in an international tournament.
- Flamengo are three-time winners of the Copa Libertadores, most recently lifting the trophy in 2022 after finishing runners-up the previous year.
- Mengao are undefeated in their last 10 Libertadores games against Argentine opposition.
- El Ferroviario have failed to score any goals in five of their last seven games across all competitions.
- The hosts were the only side in Group C to find the back of the net on opening day.
Flamengo vs Central Cordoba Prediction
Flamengo are on a brilliant 16-game unbeaten streak stretching back to January and will head into the midweek clash with confidence sky-high. They are undefeated in their last seven games at the Maracana and are clear favorites for this one.
Cordoba are without a win in their last four matches and have managed just one in their last eight. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams coupled with their contrasting form could see the side from Argentina lose here.
Prediction: Flamengo 2-0 Central Cordoba
Flamengo vs Central Cordoba Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last seven matches)