Flamengo vs Chapecoense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Flamengo risk dropping out of the Copa Sudamericana qualification places in the Serie A table when they take on Chapecoense at the Maracanã Stadium on Sunday.

They have failed to pick up a point in their last two outings, while the struggling visitors are yet to taste victory in the league this season.

After going on a four-game winning run across all competitions at the start of the campaign, Flamengo appear to have run out of steam.

Rogério Ceni's men have lost four of their subsequent six outings, including a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Atletico Mineiro last time out.

This followed a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Fluminense back in round nine of the Serie A fixtures.

The dip in form has seen Flamengo drop to 12th place in the league table, level on points with Juventude just outside the final Copa Sudamericana qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Chapecoense's run of poor performances continued last time out as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Corinthians.

It was a third straight defeat for Chapecoense, who have failed to taste victory in the league this season.

With 18 goals conceded, they hold the current worst defensive record in the league and this is a major highlight of their struggles.

Jair Ventura's side are second-bottom in the Serie A table, two points ahead of last-placed Gremio.

Flamengo vs Chapecoense Head-To-Head

Flamengo head into Sunday's showdown as the superior side, claiming 10 wins from 14 games against Chapecoense. The visitors have picked up two wins, while two games have ended all square.

Flamengo Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L

Chapecoense Form Guide: L-D-L-L-L

Read More: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Flamengo vs Chapecoense Team News

Flamengo

Flamengo will be without the services of Diego and Cesar, who have been ruled out through injuries. Everton Ribeiro and Gabriel Barbosa are on international duty with Brazil, who take on Argentina in the Copa America 2021 final. Vitinho is in line to return to the fold, having served his one-match ban on Wednesday.

Injured: Diego, Cesar

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Everton Ribeiro, Gabriel Barbosa

Chapecoense

The visitors are without the likes of Moises Ribeiro, Tiepo, Leo Gomes and Joilson due to injuries. Midfielder Alan Santos is also a doubt after he was replaced with a slight injury at halftime against Corinthians.

Injured: Moises Ribeiro, Tiepo, Leo Gomes, Joilson

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Alan Santos

Flamengo vs Chapecoense Predicted XI

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Alves; Felipe Luis, Rodrigo Caio, Willian Arao, Matheuzinho; Gerson, Hugo Moura; Michael, Bruno Henrique, Arao; Rodrigo Muniz

Chapecoense Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Joao Paulo; Derlan, Felipe Santane, Ignacio; Mancha, Lima, Ravanelli, Matheus Ribeiro; Fernandinho, Mike; Anselmo

Flamengo vs Chapecoense Prediction

Despite both struggling for results in recent weeks, Flamengo have been the better side so far. Chapecoense are winless in the league this season, a run stretching back nine games.

We predict Flamengo will return to winning ways as they have been dominant against Chapecoense in this fixture.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-0 Chapecoense

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Peter P