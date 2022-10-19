Flamengo vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th October, 2022

Flamengo take on Corinthians at the Maracana in the final of the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday, with both sides having had similar seasons sofar.

Flamengo are currently 3rd in the Brazilian Serie A, five points off 2nd place. Dorival Junior's side have been in strong form of late, and are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions. They will look to continue their streak with a win against Corinthians on Wednesday.

Corinthians are currently 5th in the Brazilian Serie A, one point behind their opponents. Vitor Pereira's side have also been in strong form recently, having only lost one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They will hope to carry that momentum into the game against Flamengo on Wednesday.

Having drawn 0-0 in the first leg of the final, both sides will be desperate to win the game and that should make for an enthralling matchup.

Flamengo vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Flamengo have dominated the recent head-to-head record, having won three of their last five meetings, with Corinthians winning only one.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw in the reverse leg of the tie, but Flamengo beat Corinthians twice in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores earlier this year.

Flamengo have the 2nd best attack in the league, having scored 51 goals from their 32 games. They also have the joint third best defense in the league, having only conceded 29 goals so far this season.

Corinthians have the 4th best defense in the league, having only conceded 30 goals from their 31 games so far this season.

Flamengo vs Corinthians Prediction

Both sides have been in strong form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Wednesday.

Flamengo will be without Bruno Henrique and Rodrigo Caio due to injury. Meanwhile, Paulinho will be unavailable for Corinthians.

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on form and quality, but Flamengo's home advantage should help them get past Corinthians to win the Copa do Brasil.

We predict a tight game, with Flamengo coming away with the victory.

Prediction: Flamengo 1-0 Corinthians

Flamengo vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Flamengo have one of the best defenses in the league this season)

Tip 3 - Pedro to score/assist (The forward has 10 goals and three assists in 23 games so far this season)

