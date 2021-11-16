Flamengo vs Corinthians prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Flamengo will host Corinthians in a matchday 33 fixture in the Brasileiro Serie A on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a resounding 4-0 away victory over Sao Paulo on Saturday. Michael scored a brace while Bruno Henrique provided two assists in the game.

Corinthians secured a 3-2 victory over Cuiaba on home turf. Three different men got on the scoresheet to inspire their team to all three points.

The wins left the two sides in second and fifth spots respectively. The home side have garnered 60 points from 31 matches and are eight points behind table-toppers Atletico-MG.

Corinthians have accrued 50 points from 32 matches, which is only good enough for fifth position.

Flamengo vs Corinthians Head-to-Head

Flamengo have 19 wins from their last 43 games against Corinthians. The two sides shared the spoils on 10 occasions while Tuesday's visitors have 14 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in August when first-half goals from Everton Ribeiro, Gustavo Henrique and Bruno Henrique helped Flamengo secure a 3-1 away victory. Both sides have won three of their last five matches in the league.

Flamengo form guide: W-W-D-W-D

Corinthians form guide: W-L-W-W--D

Flamengo vs Corinthians Team News

Flamengo

Giorgian de Arrascaeta (thigh), Filipe Luis (calf), Rodrigo Caio (calf), Diego Alves and Pedro (knee) have all been ruled out due to injuries.

Right-back Mauricio Isla is away on international duty with the Chile national team.

Injuries: Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Caio, Filipe Luis, Pedro, Diego Alves

Suspension: None

International duty: Mauricio Isla

Corinthians

Willian (thigh) and Ruan Oliveira (ACL) are both unavailable due to injuries. Víctor Cantillo is away on international duty with Colombia.

Injuries: Willian, Ruan Oliveira

Suspension: None

International duty: Víctor Cantillo

Flamengo vs Corinthians Predicted XI

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hugo Souza (GK); Ramon, David Luiz, Rodrigo Caio, Rodenei; Michael Delgado, Willian Arao, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro; Bruno Henrique, Gabriel Barbosa

Corinthians Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cassio; Fabio Santos, Gil, Joao Victor, Fagner; Gabriel Pereira, Gabriel; Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Gustavo Mosquito; Jo

Flamengo vs Corinthians Prediction

Flamengo still have hopes of retaining their title but there is little margin for error with just a few matches to go. Corinthians are also in the running to secure a Copa Libertadores spot and will go all out for maximum points.

Both sides have enough quality to get on the scoresheet but we are backing the hosts to secure the win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-1 Corinthians

Edited by Peter P