Flamengo vs Corinthians prediction, preview, team news and more | Brazilian Serie A 2024

Flamengo will entertain Corinthians at the Maracanã in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday. The meetings between these two giants are often referred to as Encontro das Nações or Meeting of the Nations.

The hosts have endured a poor run of form recently and have just one win in their last six games across all competitions. Their unbeaten streak ended after just two games earlier this week, as they lost 1-0 away at Palestino in the Copa Libertadores.

The visitors, meanwhile, have seen an upturn in form and are unbeaten in their last four league games. After a goalless draw against Fortaleza in Serie A last week, they recorded a 2-0 away win over Nacional in Copa Sudamericana action on Tuesday. Substitutes Yuri Alberto and Matheuzinho scored late in the second half in that win.

Flamengo vs Corinthians Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off 150 times in competitive games thus far. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having 62 wins. The visitors are not far behind with 55 wins and 33 games have ended in draws.

Corinthians were winless in their two league meetings against the hosts last season, with the home meeting ending in a 1-1 draw and Corinthians suffering a 1-0 away loss.

Flamengo form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Corinthians form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L

Flamengo vs Corinthians Team News

Flamengo

Erick Pulgar remains sidelined with an injury but Giorgian de Arrascaeta is expected to start from the bench after being rested in the Libertadores. Everton Cebolinha is also expected to be available despite an injury scare, having played in the Libertadores earlier this week.

Injured: Erick Pulgar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Corinthians

The visitors have a lengthy absentee list as Ruan Oliveira, Pedro Henrique, Maycon, Matheus Araújo, Fausto Vera, and Diego Palacios remain sidelined with injuries. Matheuzinho scored his first goal of the campaign last week but was injured in stoppage time.

Raniele Pedro Henrique is also injured but the midfielder had picked up his third yellow card of the campaign last week and is suspended anyway.

Injured: Ruan Oliveira, Pedro Henrique, Maycon, Matheus Araújo, Fausto Vera, Diego Palacios, Matheuzinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Raniele Pedro Henrique

Flamengo vs Corinthians Predicted XI

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Agustin Rossi; Guillermo Varela, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira, Ayrton; Allan, Luiz Araujo; Nicolás De La Cruz, Gerson, Bruno Henrique; Pedro

Corinthians Predicted XI (4-3-3): Carlos Miguel; Fagner, Felix Torres, Cacá, Hugo; Paulinho, Breno Bidon, Guilherme Biro; Yuri Alberto, Wesley Gassova, Angel Romero

Flamengo vs Corinthians Prediction

Rubro-Negro have just one win in their last six games in all competitions, failing to score in three games in that period. They have suffered just one loss in their last 13 home games in all competitions and will look to build on that form.

They have suffered just one loss in their last 12 home meetings against the visitors, keeping seven clean sheets. Tite will look to make a few changes to the starting XI here.

Timão have won three of their last four games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets. After suffering three consecutive losses in away games last month, they have won their two away matches this month.

Eight of the last nine meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, and considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Flamengo 1-1 Corinthians