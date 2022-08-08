Flamengo vs Corinthians prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Flamengo will invite Corinthians to the Maracana Stadium in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-final on Tuesday.

The home team bagged a 2-0 win in the first leg last week thanks to goals from Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Gabigol. With a two-goal lead on aggregate and home advantage, they are strong favorites to progress into the semi-finals.

They extended their unbeaten run to eight games across all competitions with a 2-0 win over Sao Paulo in their Brazilian Serie A fixture on Saturday. Interestingly, their last defeat came against Corinthians in a league fixture last month.

The visitors could only salvage a point in their away game at Avai on Saturday. They need to dig deep if they are to launch a comeback in this fixture.

Flamengo vs Corinthians Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 144 times across all competitions. Flamengo have the upper hand in this fixture, also known as Clássico das Nações. The hosts enjoy a 60-54 lead in wins against their Western rivals, while the spoils have been shared 30 times between the two teams.

Rubro-Negro extended their excellent record against the visitors in the continental competition with a win last time around. They lead 3-1 in wins in the Libertadores between the two sides, while one game has ended in a draw.

Flamengo form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Corinthians form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-W

Flamengo vs Corinthians Team News

Flamengo

Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique are long-term absentees with injuries, while new signings Erick Pulgar and Guillermo Varela have not been included in the squad for this game.

Flamengo @Flamengo



O Mengão retomou as atividades com foco na decisão de terça, pela



#VamosFlamengo #CRF



📸: Domingo de MUITO trabalho no CT!O Mengão retomou as atividades com foco na decisão de terça, pela @Libertadores 📸: @gilvandesouza9 /CRF Domingo de MUITO trabalho no CT!O Mengão retomou as atividades com foco na decisão de terça, pela @Libertadores. 💪🔴⚫#VamosFlamengo #CRF 📸: @gilvandesouza9 /CRF https://t.co/NlOwfC0xwK

Injured: Bruno Henrique, Rodrigo Caio

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Guillermo Varela, Erick Pulgar

Corinthians

Renato Augusto returned to action from the bench in the previous league game and is in contention to start here. Raul Gustavo remains sidelined with a thigh injury, and so does Willian. Paulinho is a long-term absentee with a serious knee injury, while Maycon will also miss the game with a foot fracture.

Carlos Miguel tested positive for COVID-19 last week and will play no part here.

Injured: Raul Gustavo, Willian, Maycon, Paulinho

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Luan, Carlos Miguel

Flamengo vs Corinthians Predicted XIs

Flamengo (4-3-3): Santos (GK); Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Leo Pereira, Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, Joao Gomes, Giorgian de Arrascaeta; Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol, Lázaro.

Corinthians (4-3-3): Cássio (GK); Fagner, Fabian Balbuena, Bruno Méndez, Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto; Róger Guedes, Gustavo Mosquito, Yuri Alberto.

Flamengo vs Corinthians Prediction

Corinthians' last four games across all competitions have seen fewer than 2.5 goals, with Timão only scoring twice in that period, so this game might also end up being a low-scoring affair.

Flamengo have three clean sheets in their last four games but might not be able to keep a shutout this time around as Corinthians will attack with all their might. Nonetheless, even a draw might suffice for them to secure a win on aggregate, so they might play for a draw and a slow game could ensue here.

Prediction: Flamengo 1-1 Corinthians

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P