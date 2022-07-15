Flamengo vs Coritiba Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Flamengo will host Coritiba at the Estadio do Maracana on Saturday night in the 17th game week of the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts have struggled for results in the league this season. They find themselves just three points above the drop zone after losing 1-0 to second-placed Corinthians in their last league outing. They returned to winning ways in midweek, knocking out Copa do Brazil defending champions Atletico Mineiro in the last 16 of the cup competition with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Flamengo sit ninth in the league table with 21 points from 16 games. They will look to pick up all three points this weekend as they push for the Copa Libertadores places.

Coritiba, meanwhile, have endured a tough spell on their return to the top flight this season and had a particularly abysmal run in June. They opened July with a 2-1 win over bottom-placed Fortaleza before coming back from a two-goal deficit to clinch a 2-2 draw against Juventude in their last outing.

The Glorioso have picked up just 19 points from 16 games and sit 14th in the league standings. They are just one point above the drop zone and will look to widen that gap on Saturday.

Flamengo vs Coritiba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 meetings between Flamengo and Coritiba. Flamengo have won half of those matchups, while Coritiba have won 12 times. There have been four draws between the two taems.

The Mengao have won their last four games in this fixture.

The Glorioso have picked up just one clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2016.

Flamengo have the second-best defensive home record in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, with only Corinthians conceding fewer home goals.

Coritiba are the only team without an away league win in the Brazilian top flight this season.

Flamengo vs Coritiba Prediction

Flamengo have won five of their last six games across competitions with an aggregate score of 15-3. They have shown solidity on home turf of late, winning eight of their last nine games at the Estadio do Maracana and will fancy their chances here.

Coritiba, meanwhile, have won just one of their last eight league games, with four of them ending in defeat. They have been poor away from home this season and could lose here.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-0 Coritiba

Flamengo vs Coritiba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one team has found the back of the net in four of the last five games in this fixture).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last five matchups between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far