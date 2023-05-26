Flamengo vs Cruzeiro Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27, 2023

Flamengo entertain Cruzeiro at the Maracana in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday (May 27).

Both teams have four wins and three defeats in seven games and have 12 points apiece. The visitors are fifth in the league table, thanks to their superior goal difference.

Flamengo have won three straight league games. Léeo Pereira's injury time winner helped them overcome Corinthians 1-0 at home last week. They drew 1-1 in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday against Nublense, with Gabriel Barbosa scoring their only goal of the game. They're unbeaten in five games across competitions.

The visitors lost 1-0 at home to Cuiaba last week, their second defeat in three games.

Flamengo vs Cruzeiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 40 times across competitions since 2001, with both teams winning 17 times apiece.

Flamengo have are on a five-game winning run against Cruzeiro, keeping three clean sheets.

Cruzeiro have just one win in 11 meetings against Flamengo, with that win coming in the Copa Libertadores at Flamengo in 2018.

Flamengo are unbeaten at home in Serie A against Cruzeira since 2011.

Cruzeira are unbeaten in three away games, scoring eight goals and conceding once.

Flamengo have won six of their last seven home games across competitions, keeping five clean sheets.

The hosts have outscored Cruzerio 13-11 in seven games. Cruzeiro (6) have the better defensive record, conceding three goals fewer.

Flamengo vs Cruzeiro Prediction

Rubro-Negro have won three of their last four home games in the Brazilian Serie A this season without conceding They have failed to score in just one of their last 12 games across competitions.

One thing that could work against them this season is that they have returned from a trip to Chile in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday, so they might not have had much time to prepare for this game.

Cruzeiro, meanwhile, have won their last two away games in Serie A with an aggregate score of 7-0. They have suffered five straight defeats against Flamengo, but considering their current away form and Flamengo's hectic schedule, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Flamengo 1-1 Cruzeiro

Flamengo vs Cruzeiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Barbosa to score or assist anytime - Yes

