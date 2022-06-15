Flamengo vs Cuiaba prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

The Brasileiro Serie A continues this week and will see Flamengo host Cuiaba at the Estadio do Maracana on Wednesday.

Flamengo began life under new boss Dorival Junior on the wrong foot as they lost 3-1 to Internacional on Sunday. They found themselves two goals down at the break, with Andreas Pereira's strike in the second half unable to spur the Mengão to a comeback before their opponents scored a late third.

The hosts sit 16th in the league table with just 12 points from 11 games. They can return to the top half of the table with a win on Wednesday and will be looking to do just that.

Like their hosts, Cuiaba have also struggled to perform in the league this season, with Toni Oliveira coming in to replace Luiz Fernando Lubel at the helm. The Portuguese's first game in charge saw Cuiaba play out an impressive 1-1 draw against Red Bull Bragantino.

The visitors sit 18th in the league standings, level on points with their hosts but with a lesser goal difference. They will be looking to return to winning ways when they play this week.

Flamengo vs Cuiaba Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between the two sides. Both games took place last season after Cuiaba's return to the top division, with the Mengão winning the first game 2-0 and playing out a goalless draw in the other.

Flamengo Form Guide: L-L-L-W-W

Cuiaba Form Guide: D-W-L-L-D

Flamengo vs Cuiaba Team News

Flamengo

Santos, Matheus Franca and Fabrício Bruno are all set to miss the game due to injuries. Marinho has been suspended due to an accumulation of bookings and will be absent as well.

Uruguayan international Giorgian De Arrascaeta has returned from international duty and should start here.

Injured: Santos, Matheus Franca, Fabrício Bruno

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Marinho

Cuiaba

The visitors boast a nearly clean bill of health ahead of their midweek clash. Pepe, who came off injured last time out, is the sole concern for head coach Toni Oliveira.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pele

Suspended: None

Flamengo vs Cuiaba Predicted XI

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Diego Alves; Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz, Felipe Luis; Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Willian Arao, Andreas Pereira; Bruno Henrique, Everton Ribeiro, Gabriel Barbosa

Cuiaba Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Alan Empereur, Uendel; Marcão Silva, Camilo; Alesson, Valdivia, Felipe Marques; Andre

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Flamengo vs Cuiaba Prediction

Flamengo have suffered defeats in their last three games, losing three straight competitive outings for the first time since 2015. They have, however, lost just one of their last five home games and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage this week.

Cuiaba have won just one of their last six games across all competitions and eight in the league. The hosts are the stronger side ahead of Wednesday's clash and should come out on top.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-1 Cuiaba

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far