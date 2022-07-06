Flamengo vs Deportes Tolima prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

Flamengo will entertain Deportes Tolima at the Maracana Stadium in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 on Wednesday.

The hosts recorded a 1-0 win in the first leg in Colombia, with Andreas Pereira scoring the only goal of the game. They made it to the previous edition's final and will hope to ease past Tolima in the second leg.

Tolima have had a week's rest to prepare for the game, while Flamengo were in action against Santos in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday. They secured a 2-1 win and will look to continue their winning ways.

Flamengo vs Deportes Tolima Head-to-Head

The first leg between the two teams was the first meeting between the two teams, which Flamengo won by a solitary goal.

Flamengo form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L.

Deportes Tolima form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W.

Flamengo vs Deportes Tolima Team News

Flamengo

Andreas Pereira has left after completion of his loan spell and is back at Manchester United. Leo Pereira and Filipe Luís are back after being rested in the league game against Santos.

Rodrigo Caio and William Arao have returned to training, while Joao Gomes returns from a two-game suspension. Diego Alves and Bruno Henrique remain long-term absentees and will play no part in this fixture.

Injured: Bruno Henrique, Diego Alves.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Deportes Tolima

Anderson Palta and Andres Ibarguen remain sidelined with injuries. With the team suffering a narrow loss in the first leg, there could be some changes in their starting XI here. Catano could Raziel García in midfield.

Injured: Anderson Angulo, Andres Ibarguen.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Flamengo vs Deportes Tolima Predicted XIs

Flamengo (4-3-3): Santos (GK); Rodinei, David Luiz, Leo Pereira, Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, Joao Gomes, Giorgian de Arrascaeta; Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol, Pedro.

Deportes Tolima (4-2-3-1) Alexander Dominguez (GK); Jonathan Marulanda, Julian Quinones, Jose Moya, Junior Hernandez; Brayan Rovira, Rodrigo Urena; Luis Miranda, Daniel Catano, Jeison Lucimi; Michael Rangel.

Flamengo vs Deportes Tolima Prediction

Flamengo are on a three-game winning streak across competitions and will start as the favourites at home. Tolima head into the game better-rested than their hosts but will likely fall short here. As Rubro-Negro have a one-goal advantage to protect, they could settle for a draw.

Prediction: Flamengo 1-1 Deportes Tolima.

