Flamengo vs Deportivo Tachira Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025

Flamengo will invite Deportivo Tachira to the Maracanã Stadium in their final Copa Libertadores group-stage match on Wednesday. The hosts must secure a win in this match to seal their place in the knockout stage. Tachira have lost all five games thus far and will look to conclude their campaign on a positive note.

Mengão played LDU Quito in their previous Libertadores match and registered a 2-0 win. They extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to six games on Sunday, recording a 2-0 away triumph over Palmeiras in the Brazilian Serie A. Giorgian de Arrascaeta continued his fine form and scored in the 73rd minute. Ayrton Lucas doubled their lead 14 minutes later.

The visitors had suffered a 2-1 home loss to Central Cordoba in the Libertadores earlier this month. They have bounced back well from that loss and are on a two-game winning streak. They registered a 4-2 away win over Carabobo in the Venezuelan Primera División last week.

Flamengo vs Deportivo Tachira Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met thrice thus far, with all meetings taking place in the Libertadores. The hosts have a 100% record in these meetings, keeping two clean sheets.

The hosts have the joint-best defensive record in the Libertadores this season, conceding three goals in five games.

The hosts have lost just one of their last 13 games in all competitions.

Deportivo Tachira are winless in their last 12 games in the Libertadores, suffering 11 defeats.

Mengão have won five of their last six home games in all competitions, and they have also kept five clean sheets in that period.

The visitors have conceded two goals apiece in their last four away games in the Libertadores.

Flamengo vs Deportivo Tachira Prediction

Rubro-Negro have enjoyed a good run of form, winning four of their last five games in all competitions. They have a 100% record against Tachira, scoring nine goals, and are strong favorites.

Aurinegro are on a seven-game losing streak in the Libertadores, which is a cause for concern. They have failed to score in their last two meetings against the hosts and will look to improve upon that record.

Considering the current form of the two teams and home advantage for Mengão, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-1 Deportivo Tachira

Flamengo vs Deportivo Tachira Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

