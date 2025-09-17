Flamengo vs Estudiantes Prediction and Betting Tips | September 18th 2025

Flamengo will welcome Estudiantes to the Maracanã in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals on Thursday. The hosts were eliminated from the quarterfinals last season, while Los Pincharratas could not make it past the group stage.

Mengão are unbeaten in all competitions since August and resumed their Brazilian Serie A campaign after the international break with a 2-0 away win over Juventude last week. Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored in the first half, and Emerson Royal doubled their lead in the 87th minute.

The visitors have seen a drop in form recently, winning just one of their last five games in all competitions. They met River Plate in the Argentine Primera División last week and suffered a 2-1 home loss.

Flamengo vs Estudiantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off eight times in all competitions, with all meetings taking place across multiple editions of the erstwhile Supercopa dos Campeões da Libertadores. Four meetings between them have ended in draws, and the hosts have a 3-1 lead in wins.

Seven of the eight meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six games in the Libertadores and overcame Internacional 3-0 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Estudiantes have lost just one of their last six games in the Libertadores, keeping five clean sheets.

Mengão are unbeaten in their last four home games in all competitions, recording three wins. They have scored 12 goals while conceding just twice.

Los Pincharratas have seen under 2.5 goals in three of their last four games, failing to score in two and keeping two clean sheets.

Flamengo vs Estudiantes Prediction

Rubro-Negro have lost just one of their last 13 games in all competitions, with that defeat registered at home. Notably, they have only failed to score in that loss in that period.

Los Pincharratas have lost their last two games, conceding two goals apiece, and will look to improve upon that record. They have seen conclusive results in their last four Libertadores away games, recording three wins.

The hosts head into the match in great form, and they have won their last four Libertadores games while keeping clean sheets. With that in mind, we back them to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-1 Estudiantes

Flamengo vs Estudiantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

