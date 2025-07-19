Flamengo vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

Flamengo will lock horns with local rivals Fluminense at the Maracanã in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday. They are separated by seven points in the league standings, with second-placed Mengão having 27 points.

Rubro-Negro have played two league games this month, and after a 2-0 win over Sao Paulo last week, they fell to a 1-0 away loss to Santos earlier this week. It was their first league defeat since May.

Fluzão resumed their league campaign after more than a month on Thursday and suffered a 2-0 home loss to league leaders Cruzeiro. They failed to score for the first time since April in that loss and will look to bounce back here.

Flamengo vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 455 times in all competitions. Mengão have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 166 wins. Fluzão are not far behind with 142 wins, and 147 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered a win while keeping clean sheets in their league meetings last season.

They last met in the Campeonato Carioca final in March, and Mengão registered a 2-1 win on aggregate.

Rubro-Negro have the best attacking record in the Brazilian Serie A this season, scoring 26 goals, 11 more than Flu. They also have the best defensive record, conceding five goals.

Eleven of the last 12 meetings between the two local rivals have produced under 2.5 goals.

Fluzão have scored at least two goals in four of their last six league games.

Mengão, meanwhile, have kept five clean sheets in their last six league outings.

Flamengo vs Fluminense Prediction

Rubro-Negro conceded for the first time since May in their loss to Sao Paulo earlier this week and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they are unbeaten at Maracana in Serie A since October, with that loss registered against Flu.

Fluzão suffered their first league defeat at Maracana since September on Thursday and will look to bounce back here. They have won just one of their last 12 games in this fixture, playing out six draws. They have failed to score in nine games in that period, which is a cause for concern.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Flamengo 1-1 Fluminense

Flamengo vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

