Flamengo vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2023

Reigning champions Flamengo square off against fierce rivals Fluminense in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil Round of 16 at the Maracana on Thursday (June 1).

The first leg at the Maracana a fortnight ago ended in a goalless draw. Fluminense midfielder Felipe Melo was sent off in the 52nd minute and will be suspended for this game.

Flamengo are unbeaten in three games since the first leg, winning once. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Cruzeiro in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday, with Ayrton scoring the equaliser in the second half.

Fluminense, meanwhile, have suffered defeats in the three games since the first leg, failing to score. All three games were away from home, though.

Flamengo vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Rio de Janeiro-based rivals have met 443 times across competitions since 1912. Flamengo lead 161-141.

Fluminense are unbeaten in three games in the Copa do Brasil without conceding.

Flamengo have just one win in their three cup games this season, not scoring twice.

Fluminense have failed to score in four games across competitions.

Flamengo are unbeaten in six games across competitions, winning thrice. Five games in that period have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in their last seven games across competitions.

Flamengo vs Fluminense Prediction

Flamengo have lost just once in nine games at the Maracana, winning seven, keeping five clean sheets. They have lost just once against Fluminense in five games.

Fluminense, meanwhile, have four defeats in their last five away games, failing to score in the last three. They have suffered just one defeat at the Maracana this season, though.

Nonetheless, considering the current form of both teams, a Flamengo win seems to be on the cards, and the chances of a clean sheet look good, too.

Prediction: Flamengo 1-0 Fluminense

Flamengo vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Gabriel Barbosa to score or assist any time - Yes

