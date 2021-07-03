Flamengo vs Fluminense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Flamengo host Fluminense at the Corinthians Arena on Sunday.

The hosts head into the game fresh off the back of a 2-0 victory away to Cuiaba, while the visitors suffered a disappointing 4-1 loss at the hands of Atletico Paranaense.

Flamengo returned to winning ways last time out as they cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win against Cuiaba.

In an end-to-end affair, Pedro and Thiago Maia scored in either half to end Cuiaba’s three-game unbeaten run.

Rogério Ceni's men have endured an inconsistent run of games in recent weeks, picking up two wins and losing two of their last four games.

With 12 points from six outings, Flamengo are currently sixth in the Serie A standings, level on points with seventh-placed Santos.

Meanwhile, Fluminense’s struggle for results continued last time out when they were dealt a hefty 4-1 defeat by Atletico Paranaense.

After falling behind two minutes into the game, Atletico Paranaense hit back with four straight goals through Richard, Vitinho, Ze Ivaldo and substitute Nikao.

Fluminense have managed just one win in their last seven outings across all competitions, picking up three draws and losing on three occasions.

This underwhelming run of results has seen Roger Machado's men drop to 13th place in the log, level on 10 points with Caera, Corinthians and Atletico Goianiense.

Flamengo vs Fluminense Head-To-Head

Flamengo have been the superior side in this fixture, claiming 32 wins from their 69 meetings against Fluminense. The visitors have picked up 17 wins, while 20 games have ended all square.

Flamengo Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Fluminense Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-L

Flamengo vs Fluminense Team News

Flamengo

Flamengo will be without the services of goalkeeper Cesar Bernardo, who remains out with a knee injury. Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Robert Piris da Motta, Mauricio Isla, Gabriel Barbosa and Everton Ribeiro are on international duty

at the ongoing Copa America 2021.

Injured: Cesar

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mauricio Isla, Robert Piris da Motta, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Everton Ribiero, Gabriel Barbosa

Fluminense

The hosts will be without the services of Samuel Xavier, Caio Paulista and Hudson, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Samuel Xavier, Caio Paulista, Hudson

Suspended: None

Flamengo vs Fluminense Predicted XI

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Alves; Felipe Luis, Rodrigo Caio, Willian Arao, Matheuzinho; Gerson, Diego; Michael, Bruno Henrique, Vitinho; Rodrigo Muniz

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcos Felipe; Egidio, Luccas Claro, Nino, Calegari; Martinelli, Yago; Gabriel Teixeira, Nene, Juan Cazares; Fred

Flamengo vs Fluminense Prediction

While defending champions Flamengo have stumbled into the new campaign, they will be aiming to build on their victory against Cuiaba and surge up the table. However, they face a Fluminense side who they have failed to beat in three of their last four attempts.

We predict the two teams will cancel each other out in a high-scoring share of the spoils.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-2 Fluminense

