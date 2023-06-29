Flamengo vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | July 1st 2023

Flamengo will host Fortaleza at the Estadio do Maracana on Saturday in another round of the 2023 Brasileiro Serie A campaign.

After a slow start to their season, the home side have picked up form of late and will fancy themselves as title contenders. They beat Santos 3-2 in their last league outing before thrashing Aucas 4-0 in a one-sided Copa Libertadores group stage clash on Wednesday to secure a spot in the knockout stages of the continental showpiece.

Flamengo sit third in the league table with 22 points from 12 games. They will now be looking to continue their good run of form when they play this weekend.

Fortaleza are also playing well at the moment after a mixed run of form in the league over a four-week stretch. They beat Atletico Mineiro 2-1 in their last Brasileiro Serie A game, with Tomas Pochettino and team captain Tinga getting on the scoresheet before their opponents scored a late consolation goal.

The visitors sit eighth in the table with 20 points and will be looking to add to that tally on Saturday.

Flamengo vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Flamengo and Fortaleza. The hosts have won nine of their previous matchups while the visitors have won seven times. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost their last two games in this fixture after going unbeaten in their previous six.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Only one of Flamengo's four league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Fortaleza's two league defeats this season have both come away from home.

Leão do Pici have the second-best defensive record in the Brazilian top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of nine.

Flamengo vs Fortaleza Prediction

Flamengo are on a run of back-to-back victories and have now won all but one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have lost just one of their last 13 home games and will be looking forward to Saturday's game.

Fortaleza are on a three-game winning streak after going winless in their three games prior. They have, however, struggled for results on the road in the league this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-1 Fortaleza

Flamengo vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)

