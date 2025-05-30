Flamengo vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025

Flamengo host Fortaleza at the Estadio do Maracana on Sunday in the Brasileirao Serie A. The hosts are second in the points table, one point behind leaders Palmeiras.

Flamengo picked up a clinical 2-0 win over Palmeiras in their last league outing. Agustin Rossi made a penalty save in the first half before efforts from Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Ayrton Lucas secured maximum points for Mengao in the second.

Fortaleza, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Cruzeiro in their last league outing, conceding both goals in the first-half before a red card to substitute Pedro Augusto in the second but scuppered their chances of a comeback.

Fortaleza are 16th in the league table with 10 points from 10 matches and are one point above the drop zone.

Flamengo vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 25 meetings between the two clubs. Flamengo lead 13-8.

There have been four draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

Recent editions of this fixture have been closely contested, with both teams recording three wins in their last seven matchups.

Mengao have the best offensive and defensive records in the top flight this season, with 19 goals scored and four conceded in 10 matches.

Fortaleza are one of two teams in the Brasileirao Serie A this term to have conceded as many goals as they have scored (10).

Flamengo vs Fortaleza Prediction

Flamengo have won their last three games and are unbeaten in their last seven. They have won all but one of their last seven home games.

Fortaleza, meanwhile, are on a four-game losing streak and have won two games since the start of April. They are winless on the road in the league this season and could see that run extend.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-0 Fortaleza

Flamengo vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of Flamengo's last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of Fortaleza's last eight matches.)

