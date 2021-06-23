Flamengo vs Fortaleza prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Flamengo host Fortaleza at the Estadio do Maracana in Brazil's Serie A on Thursday, as both sides look to build on their solid starts to the season.

Flamengo are currently 10th in the league, but have won two out of three games so far.

The side's four-game winning streak was brought to an end by RB Bragantino last time out, but Rogerio Ceni's Urubu will be looking to return to form against a strong Fortaleza side.

Fortaleza are currently second in the league and are on a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions. Juan Pablo Vojvoda's side are unbeaten in the league and could potentially go top of the table with a win against Flamengo on Thursday.

This is sure to be an exciting matchup, with both teams in great form going into the game.

Also read: David James column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020

Flamengo vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head

Flamengo have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning three of their last five meetings, with Fortaleza only winning one.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met in December last year.

Flamengo Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Fortaleza Form Guide: W-W-W-D-D

Flamengo vs Fortaleza Team News

Flamengo will have Pedro back for the game

Flamengo

Flamengo will have Pedro back in contention, after the striker missed the last few games due to COVID-19. Thiago Maia will also make his return to the squad after injuring his knee back in November last year.

Cesar is still unavailable due to an injury he suffered in February,

Injured: Cesar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fortaleza

Fortaleza have no new injuries following their 1-1 draw against Fluminense last week.

Gustavo Blanco, Isaque, Jackson and Jussa are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Gustavo Blanco, Isaque, Jackson, Jussa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Flamengo vs Fortaleza Predicted XI

11 - Fortaleza continue their best-ever start to a Brasileirão campaign (after five games) under the current format (since 2003) having won 11 points (W3 D2). Flying. — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) June 20, 2021

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Alves; Felipe Luis, Rodrigo Caio, Willian Arao, Matheuzinho; Gerson, Diego; Michael, Bruno Henrique, Vitinho; Rodrigo Muniz

Fortaleza Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Felipe Alves; Titi, Marcelo Cenceicao, Tinga; Romarinho, Felipe, Ederson, Yago Pikachu; Luiz Henrique; Robson, Wellington Paulista

Flamengo vs Fortaleza Prediction

Both sides are on a good run of form and it is hard to see a clear winner emerge from the game on Thursday.

We predict a hard-fought draw with both teams getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Flamengo 1-1 Fortaleza

Also Read: Paul Merson's Euro 2020: 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Peter P