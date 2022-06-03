Flamengo vs Fortaleza prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

Seeking to pick up a fifth consecutive victory, Flamengo will play host to Fortaleza at the Maracanã Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, are yet to taste victory in the Brasileiro Serie A this season and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Flamengo maintained their fine string of results as they claimed a 2-1 victory away to Fluminense last Sunday.

They are currently unbeaten in each of their last six games across all competitions, including four wins from their most recent four outings.

This fine run has seen Flamengo rise to eighth place in the Serie A standings after picking up 12 points from eight games.

Meanwhile, Fortaleza failed to get up and running in the new league campaign as they fell to a 1-0 home loss against Ceara last time out.

They are now winless in each of their eight league games so far this season, picking up just two draws and losing six in that time.

Fortaleza are currently rooted to the bottom of the league standings, five points off second-from-bottom Juventude.

Flamengo vs Fortaleza Head-To-Head

With nine wins from the last 17 meetings between the sides, Flamengo boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture. Fortaleza have picked up five wins in that time, while three games have ended all square.

Flamengo Form Guide: W-W-W-W-D

Fortaleza Form Guide: L-D-W-L-W

Flamengo vs Fortaleza Team News

Flamengo

Rodinei and Gabriel Barbosa have both been ruled out through suspension. On the injury front, Flamengo will be without Diego Alves, Santos, Matheus Franca, Gustavo Henrique and Fabrício Bruno.

Injured: Diego Alves, Santos, Matheus Franca, Gustavo Henrique, Fabrício Bruno

Suspended: Rodinei, Gabriel Barbosa

Fortaleza

The duo of Renato Kayzer and Matheus Vargas are recuperating from thigh and calf injuries respectively, while Felipe is currently suspended.

Injured: Matheus Vargas, Renato Kayzer

Suspended: Felipe

Flamengo vs Fortaleza Predicted XI

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz, Ayrton; Éverton Ribeiro, Willian Arao, Andreas Pereira, Bruno Henrique; Pedro, Vitinho

Fortaleza Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marcelo Boeck; Titi, Brayan Ceballos, Marcelo Benevenuto; Yago Pikachu, Hércules, Lucas Lima, Matheus Jussa, Juninho Capixaba; Silvio Romero, Moisés

Flamengo vs Fortaleza Prediction

Fortaleza have failed to get up and running in Serie A this season and currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table. Flamengo are unbeaten in each of the last six meetings between the sides and we predict they will extend their dominance over the visitors and claim all three points once again.

Prediction: Flamengo 1-0 Fortaleza

