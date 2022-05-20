Flamengo vs Goias prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Flamengo will take on Goias at their home ground of Estadio do Maracana in the Brasileiro Serie A on Saturday.

Flamengo won the Brasileiro Serie A in 2020 and finished as runners-up in 2021. However, their start to the current campaign has been unpromising. After six matches played, the Rubro-Negro boast just six points from one win, three draws and two defeats. They sit 16th in the standings, just above the red zone. Flamengo are yet to replicate their excellent Copa Libertadores form on the domestic front. Perhaps it will happen soon.

Goias, who were promoted from Serie B, have lived up to their fans’ expectations thus far. They have won two matches, drawn two and conceded one defeat to secure 13th position in the standings on eight points. Verdao proved they could be a side to be reckoned with after defeating giants Santos and Atletico Goianiense. Those wins were preceded by a 2-2 draw against second-placed Atletico Mineiro. Goias will not be easy to beat, and Flamengo need to take note.

Flamengo have been very successful at home of late. A comfortable win could help them leap nine spots into the top 10. Goias are also eyeing such progress.

Flamengo vs Goias Head-to-Head

In the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, Flamengo have prevailed three times, while one encounter ended in a goalless stalemate. One of Flamengo’s victories was a 6-1 drubbing of Goias in July 2019.

Flamengo form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-D.

Goias form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L.

Flamengo vs Goias Team News

Flamengo

Seven players have been reported injured. However, details of the extent of the injuries and how they will affect their availability for the upcoming game were not provided. The players are Filipe Luis, Diego Alves, Santos, Matheus Franca, Vitinho, Gustavo Henrique and Fabrício Bruno.

Injury: Filipe Luis, Diego Alves, Santos, Matheus Franca, Vitinho, Gustavo Henrique and Fabrício Bruno.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Goias

Four players from Goias have suffered injuries lately. They are Hugo, Sidnei, Santos Silva and Luiz Filipe.

Injury: Hugo, Sidnei, Santos Silva, Luiz Filipe.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Flamengo vs Goias Predicted Xls

Flamengo (4-2-3-1): Hugo Souza (GK), Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Pablo Castro, Ayrton Lucas, Willian Arao, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique, Gabriel Barbosa

Goias (5-4-1): Tadeu (GK), Ibraim Fagundes, Sidimar, Vallony da Silva, Caetano, Matheus Sales, Apodi, Caio, Elvis, Dada, Pedro Raul

Flamengo vs Goias Prediction

Flamengo’s historical advantage over Goias could once again play in favor of the hosts. Furthermore, Rubro-Negro have lost once across six home matches. It’s an indication of their strong home form. But with seven regular players sidelined, the team is not at full strength.

Goias have won twice in their last five away matches. Both teams are capable of overcoming the other but Flamengo’s determination could make the difference.

Prediction: Flamengo 1-0 Goias

