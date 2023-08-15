Flamengo vs Gremio Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2023

Flamengo are set to play Gremio at the Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho on Thursday in the second leg of the semi-final of the Copa do Brasil.

Flamengo come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Sao Paulo in their most recent game. A first-half goal from former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur attacker Lucas Moura for Sao Paulo was cancelled out by a late second-half penalty from striker Pedro for Flamengo.

Gremio, on the other hand, beat Fluminense 2-1 in their most recent game. Goals from midfielder Bitello and forward Ferreira sealed the deal for Gremio. Argentine striker German Cano scored the goal for Fluminense.

Flamengo vs Gremio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 35 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Flamengo have won 15 games, lost 12 and drawn eight.

Striker Pedro has scored five goals in nine league starts for Flamengo this season so far.

Attacker Gabriel Barbosa has managed five goal contributions in 14 league starts for Flamengo this season.

Argentine midfielder Franco Cristaldo has managed six goal contributions in 14 league starts for Gremio this season.

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has managed eight goal contributions in 15 league starts for Gremio this season.

Flamengo vs Gremio Prediction

Flamengo are currently 4th in the league, and have won only one of their last five league games. They won the first leg 2-0, so will hope to seal the deal in this game. The likes of Gabriel Barbosa and Giorgian de Arrascaeta will be crucial. Pedro is highly regarded after some excellent performances, and has been linked with clubs like Tottenham Hotspur recently.

They have some recognisable names in the form of centre-back David Luiz and left-back Filipe Luis.

Gremio, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. In Luis Suarez they have one of the best strikers of the generation, and while he may no longer be the force he once was, there is no denying his quality. The likes of Bitello could prove to be crucial as well.

The two goal advantage will be huge for Flamengo. They should be able to secure the tie with a narrow win here as well.

Prediction: Flamengo 1-0 Gremio

Flamengo vs Gremio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Flamengo

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Flamengo to keep a clean sheet- yes