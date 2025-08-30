Flamengo vs Gremio Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025

Flamengo will entertain Gremio at Maracanã in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday. The visitors have six wins from 20 league games thus far and are in 14th place in the standings with 24 points.
The hosts are at the top of the standings and have a four-point lead over Palmeiras. They met Vitora in their previous outing on Monday and registered an 8-0 home triumph. Pedro bagged a hat-trick while Giorgian de Arrascaeta had two assists to his name and scored in the second half.
Imortal Tricolor have won just one of their four games in August thus far while suffering two defeats. They failed to score for the third time this month last week as they were held to a goalless draw by Ceara.
Flamengo vs Gremio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 125 times in all competitions. The league leaders have the upper hand in these meetings with 44 wins. Imortal Tricolor are not far behind with 42 wins and 39 games have ended in draws.
- Both teams registered home wins in their league meetings last season. They met in the reverse fixture in April, and the league leaders recorded a 2-0 away win.
- The hosts have the best attacking and defensive record in the Brazilian Serie A this season, scoring 44 goals while conceding nine times.
- Rubro-Negro have enjoyed an unbeaten record across all competitions this month, and are currently on a five-game winning streak.
- The league leaders have won six of their last seven home games while keeping five clean sheets.
- The visitors have won just one of their last six away games and have failed to score in three games in that period.
Flamengo vs Gremio Prediction
Rubro-Negro head into the match on a five-game winning streak in all competitions, scoring 16 goals, and will look to build on that form. They have lost just one of their last 10 home games in this fixture, recording eight wins.
Imortal Tricolor have won just one of their last four games, failing to score in three. Two of their last three wins in the league have been registered on their travels.
The league leaders are on a 16-game unbeaten streak at home in Serie A, recording six consecutive wins, and should be able to record a comfortable win.
Prediction: Flamengo 3-1 Gremio
Flamengo vs Gremio Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Flamengo to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes