Flamengo vs Gremio prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Flamengo host Gremio at the Estadio do Maracana in Brazil's Serie A on Monday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Flamengo are currently third in the league, eight points off the top of the table. Renato Gaucho's side have been in incredible form, having lost only one of their last 17 games across all competitions. This will be a great opportunity for them to continue their hot-streak with a win against a poor Gremio side on Monday.

Gremio, on the other hand, are currently 18th in the table and have had a disappointing season so far. Luiz Felipe Scolari's side have lost three of their last five games across all competitions and will have a huge task ahead of them if they are to get anything from the game against Flamengo on Monday.

Flamengo will need to win Monday's game against Gremio in order to close the gap at the top of the table.

Flamengo vs Gremio Head-to-Head

Flamengo have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Gremio, winning four of them.

The two sides have already faced each other twice in the Copa do Brazil this season, with Flamengo winning both games in convincing fashion. Flamengo beat Gremio 2-0 earlier this week, with Pedro scoring a brace to make the aggregate score 6-0 for the tie.

Flamengo Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Gremio Form Guide: W-L-L-W-L

Flamengo vs Gremio Team News

Douglas Costa will be a huge miss for Gremio

Flamengo

Flamengo will have a host of players out for Monday's game. Bruno Henrique, Diego, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Felipe Luis and Piris Da Motta are all unavailable due to injury.

David Luiz could make his first appearance for the club after signing as a free agent earlier this week.

Injured: Bruno Henrique, Diego, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Felipe Luis, Piris Da Motta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Gremio

Gremio have no new injury worries following their 2-0 loss to Flamengo earlier this week.

Douglas Costa, Geromel and Leonardo are all out due to injury.

Injured: Douglas Costa, Geromel, Leonardo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Flamengo vs Gremio Predicted XI

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Alves; Rene, Leo Pereira, Rodrigo Caio, Matheuzinho; Willian Arao, Andreas Pereira; Michael, Vitinho, Everton Ribeiro; Gabriel Barbosa

Gremio Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gabriel Chapeco; Rafinha, Rodrigues, Ruan Netto, Vanderson; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva; Ferreira, Alisson, Jhonata Robert; Diego Souza

Flamengo vs Gremio Prediction

The difference in quality between the two sides is apparent and that should affect the outcome of Monday's game.

We predict Flamengo will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-0 Gremio

