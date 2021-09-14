Flamengo vs Gremio prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa do Brasil 2021

Flamengo and Gremio will do battle at Neo Quimica Arena in the second leg of their Copa do Brasil quarterfinal tie on Thursday.

The home side hold an overwhelming advantage in the tie, having triumphed in the first leg with a convincing 4-0 victory away from home. An action-packed second half saw the Rubro-Negro score four goals after the break to enter the driving seat of the tie.

Gremio come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 home win over Ceara in the Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday. Diego Souza and Ferreira scored first-half goals to give their side all three points.

Flamengo kept their fine run going with a 3-1 away victory over Palmeiras on the same day. Michael Delgado scored a brace to guide the Brazilian champions to a convincing victory.

Flamengo vs Gremio Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on 42 occasions in the last three decades and Flamengo have a marginally better record with 17 wins to their name.

Gremio were victorious on 16 occasions while nine previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in the first leg in August when Flamengo's 4-0 victory gave them an overwhelming advantage.

The hosts are on a fine run of form and are currently unbeaten in seven consecutive matches, with six matches in this sequence ending in a win. Gremio have won three of their last five matches.

Flamengo form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Gremio form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Flamengo vs Gremio Team News

Flamengo

The hosts have been decimated by injuries and currently have several players ruled out due to fitness concerns.

Rodrigo Caio (knee), Diego (calf), Filipe Luis (calf), Gabriel Barbosa (muscle), Bruno Henrique (thigh), Rene (thigh), Piris Da Motta (ankle) and Cesar (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender David Luiz recently completed a transfer to Flamengo but might have to wait for his debut.

Injuries: Rodrigo Caio, Diego, Filipe Luis, Gabriel Barbosa, Bruno Henrique, Rene, Piris Da Motta, Cesar

Suspension: None

Gremio

Douglas Costa (thigh) and Leo Gomes (ACL) are the only injury concerns for the visitors. Diego Churin will undergo a late fitness test to determine his recovery from a muscle problem.

Injuries: Douglas Costa, Leo Gomes

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Diego Churin

Flamengo vs Gremio Predicted XI

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Alves (GK); Ramon, Bruno Viana, Gustavo Henrique, Mauricio Isla; Andreas Pereira, Willian Arao; Michael Delgado, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro; Pedro

Gremio Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gabriel Chapeco (GK); Rafinha, Rodrigues, Ruan, Vanderson; Thaigo dos Santos, Lucas Silva; Ferreira, Alisson, Jhonata Robert; Diego Souza

Flamengo vs Gremio Prediction

Despite missing several key players, Flamengo are still heavy favorites to progress. The hosts are by far the most attack-minded side in Brazil and are likely to go gung-ho in front of goal once again.

Barring an upset, the home side should secure another convincing victory.

Prediction: Flamengo 4-1 Gremio

