Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1st 2023 

Flamengo will host Independiente del Valle at the Estadio do Maracana on Wednesday in the second leg of the 2023 CONMEBOL Recopa.

The home side have had mixed results since the start of the year, although they have performed brilliantly in the ongoing Carioca Championship. They were beaten 1-0 in the first leg of the Recopa last week and will hope to put on a better performance on home turf this week as they look to turn the tie around.

Flamengo are one-time winners of the Recopa Sudamericana, lifting the trophy back in 2020 after a 5-2 aggregate win over their midweek opponents. They will be looking to replicate that this week.

Independiente beat Aucas 3-0 in the Supercopa Ecuador earlier in the month before beating Flamengo in the reverse fixture last Wednesday. Mateo Carabajal scored the sole goal of the game midway through the second half before Joao Ortiz received his marching orders later on in the clash.

Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Flamengo and Independiente. Both sides have won two games apiece while their other matchup ended in a draw.

The two teams have alternated wins in their last four matchups, with the visitors winning 1-0 in their most recent clash.

Flamengo scored 60 goals in the Brazilian Serie A last season. Only Fluminense (63) and league winners Palmeiras (66) scored more.

Independiente conceded 12 goals in the LigaPro Serie A last season. Only Barcelona SC (11) conceded fewer.

The Mengão have scored 18 goals in the Carioca Serie A so far this season, the joint-highest in the competition so far.

Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle Prediction

Flamengo have won four of their last five games across all competitions after winning just two of their previous six. They have won their last four home games and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Independiente are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last seven competitive outings. They have been solid on the road of late but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition this week.

Prediction: Flamengo 3-0 Independiente del Valle

Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the four matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their five matchups)

Poll : 0 votes