Flamengo vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13th 2025

Flamengo will welcome Internacional to Maracanã in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 on Wednesday. The hosts were eliminated from the quarterfinals last season while Colorado made it to the semifinals in 2023.

Mengão are unbeaten in their last three games. They recorded their second consecutive win last week as goals from Léo Pereira and Gonzalo Plata helped them defeat Mirassol 2-1 at home in the Brazilian Serie A. Giorgian de Arrascaeta picked up his sixth assist of the league campaign in that win.

The visitors, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after four games last week, recording a 3-1 away triumph over RB Bragantino in Serie A. Ricardo Mathias bagged a brace while Alan Patrick scored in the first half.

Flamengo vs Internacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 110 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 39-38 lead in wins, and 33 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Serie A campaign opener in March and played out a 1-1 draw.

They met in the Libertadores quarterfinals in 2019, and the hosts secured a narrow 3-2 win on aggregate.

Mengão are unbeaten in their last four games in this fixture, though three games have ended in draws.

Colorado have two wins from their six games in all competitions, with both registered away from home.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Rubro-Negro concluded their group-stage campaign in the Libertadores on a four-game unbeaten streak, keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors, meanwhile, won their last two group-stage games in the competition.

Flamengo vs Internacional Prediction

Mengão have conceded one goal apiece in three of their last four games and will look to improve upon that record here. They have suffered just one loss at home in all competitions since April and are strong favorites.

Clube do Povo have won just one of their last five games. They have won just one of their last 10 away games in this fixture, failing to score in five, which is a cause for concern.

Mengão have a good home record in this fixture, and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-1 Internacional

Flamengo vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

