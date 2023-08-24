Flamengo vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26th 2023

Flamengo and Internacional get round 21 of the Brasileiro Serie A underway when they lock horns at the Maracana Stadium on Saturday.

The Rubro-Negro will be looking to get one over the visitors, having suffered a 2-1 defeat when the sides met in April’s reverse fixture.

Flamengo snapped their two-match winless run in Serie A last Sunday when they picked up a thrilling 3-2 victory at Coritiba.

Prior to that, Jorge Sampaoli’s side claimed a 1-0 second-leg win over Gremio in the semi-finals of the Copa do Brasil to complete a 3-0 aggregate victory and book their spot in the final.

With 35 points from 20 matches, Flamengo are currently third in the Serie A table, two points off second-placed Palmeiras.

Elsewhere, Internacional placed one foot in the Copa Libertadores semi-finals last time out when they picked up a 1-0 first-leg victory over Bolivar in the quarter-final clash.

However, Eduardo Coudet’s men now turn their sights to Serie A, where they are on an eight-match winless run, losing four and claiming four draws since June’s 2-1 victory over Atletico Mineiro.

Internacional are currently 14th in the league standings, level on 24 points with 13th-placed Corinthians and just three points above the danger zone.

Flamengo vs Internacional Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 45 meetings between the sides, Internacional boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Flamengo have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Internacional are on a three-game unbeaten run against the Rubro-Negro, claiming two wins and one draws since a 2-1 loss in November 2021.

Flamengo are unbeaten in 13 straight home matches across all competitions, picking up 10 wins and three draws since April’s 3-2 loss against Botafogo.

Coudet’s men have managed just one win in their last five away matches while losing three and claiming one draw since the start of July.

Flamengo vs Internacional Prediction

The last eight meetings between Flamengo and Internacional have produced a combined 25 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest at the Maracana Stadium this weekend. The Rubro-Negro have been near impenetrable at home this year and we see them coming out on top against Coudet’s men, who have struggled for results in the league.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-1 Internacional

Flamengo vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of the last eight meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of their last nine clashes)