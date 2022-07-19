Flamengo vs Juventude Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Flamengo host Juventude at the Maracana in the Brazilian Serie A on Thursday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Flamengo are currently 7th in the league, four points off the top six. Dorival Junior's side have been in strong form of late, having won four of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to continue their form with a win against Juventude on Thursday.

Juventude, on the other hand, are currently bottom of the league, six points away from safety. Umberto Louzer's side have been in poor form of late and are winless in their last eight games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Flamengo on Thursday.

Flamengo @Flamengo



#VamosFlamengo Confira os relacionados do Mengão para a partida diante do Juventude, pelo @Brasileirao , em Brasília! Confira os relacionados do Mengão para a partida diante do Juventude, pelo @Brasileirao, em Brasília!#VamosFlamengo https://t.co/GcYsaUZHWh

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting contest.

Flamengo vs Juventude Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won one of their last two meetings against each other.

Flamengo came away as 3-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in October 2021. Goals from Kenedy, Pedro and Andreas Pereira were enough to secure the win, with William Matheus getting a consolation goal for Juventude on the night.

Flamengo are tied for the four-best defense in the league, having only conceded 17 goals in their 17 games so far this season.

Juventude have the worst defense in the league, having conceded 28 goals in their 17 games so far.

Flamengo vs Juventude Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form so far this season and that should come to the fore during the game on Thursday.

Flamengo will be without Diego Alves, Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique due to injury. Meanwhile, Yuri, Isidro Pitta and Kelvi are all unavailable for Juventude.

It's hard to see Flamengo losing this game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict Flamengo will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-0 Juventude

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Flamengo vs Juventude Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Juventude have one of the worst attacks in the league and Flamengo has the joint fourth-best defense)

Tip 3 - Giorgian De Arrascaeta to score/assist (The midfielder has two goals and one assist in his last three games)

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far