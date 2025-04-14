Flamengo vs Juventude Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16th 2025

Flamengo will host Juventude at the Estadio do Maracana on Wednesday in the fourth round of the 2025 Brasileirão Serie A campaign. The hosts will be hoping to continue their fine start to the season and maintain their place at the top of the table.

The Urubu picked up a largely comfortable 2-0 win away to Gremio during the weekend to make it two wins out of three, having drawn their opening league game. The hosts, who finished in third place last season, have started the campaign brightly and will be keen to remain in such form to establish themselves high up on the league table early on in the season.

Juventude created a flurry of chances to come back from being a goal down in their 2-1 win when they hosted Ceará on Saturday. The visitors, who only narrowly escaped relegation last season, have also won two of their opening three but lost to Botafogo in the second round and will be looking to get as many points as possible in the early stages to help their campaign.

Flamengo vs Juventude Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This midweek’s fixture will mark the 30th meeting between these two sides. Both teams are evenly matched across their previous 29 games, with both sides registering 11 wins apiece and their remaining seven contests ending in draws.

The hosts have an impressive goal-scoring record in recent editions of this fixture, with 14 goals scored across the last five meetings with Juventude.

The visitors have only failed to score in one of the six meetings between the sides since the 2007 season.

Mengao finished last season with the best offensive record in the league (61) and are already the joint-highest-scoring team (5) after the opening three games of this campaign.

Alviverde had the second-worst defensive record in the Brazilian top flight (59) last season and have kept one clean sheet in their opening three games.

Flamengo vs Juventude Prediction

Flamengo are heavy favorites going into Wednesday's game thanks to their much better quality and remarkable attacking threat and will only need to avoid complacency to get the win.

Juventude will be satisfied to get a point against one of the league's best sides but will need something special to avoid defeat at a ground where they last won in 2005.

Prediction: Flamengo 3-1 Juventude

Flamengo vs Juventude Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last five matches between the two teams have produced than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More