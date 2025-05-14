Flamengo vs LDU Quito Prediction and Betting Tips | May 15th 2025

Flamengo will invite LDU Quito to Maracanã Stadium in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in four games thus far, and a win here will confirm their berth in the knockout round. This is a must-win match for Mengão, who are in third place in the Group C table and trail Quito by three points.

The hosts are winless in the Libertadores since the campaign opener and were held to a 1-1 draw by Central Córdoba last week. They returned to winning ways after two games on Saturday, recording a 1-0 home win over Bahia in the Brazilian Serie A. Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored the only goal of the match in the eighth minute.

Albos registered a 3-2 away win over Deportivo Táchira last week and continued that form with a 1-0 away win over Macará in the LigaPro.

Flamengo vs LDU Quito Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times in the Libertadores thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording two wins. Albos have one win to their name and two games have ended in draws.

They met in the reverse fixture last month and played out a goalless draw.

Flamengo are on a three-game winning streak at home, scoring 11 goals without conceding.

LDU Quito are unbeaten in their last five games in the Libertadores, recording three wins while keeping four clean sheets.

The visitors have suffered just one loss in their last 10 games in all competitions while recording five wins.

The visitors have the joint-best defensive record in the Libertadores this season, conceding just two goals.

Flamengo vs LDU Quito Prediction

Rubro-Negro have been in good touch recently, losing just one of their last nine games in all competitions. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in their last four games. They have suffered just one loss at home against Ecuadorian teams in competitive games, and are strong favorites.

Rey de Copas Ecuatoriano have won their two away games in May, scoring four goals, and will look to build on that form. Notably, they have won just one of their last eight away games in the Libertadores.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their goalscoring records in the Libertadores, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Flamengo 1-1 LDU Quito

Flamengo vs LDU Quito Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

