Flamengo vs LDU Quito prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021 

Flamengo will host LDU Quito at the Estadio Maracana in a matchday five fixture in Group G of the Copa Libertadores.

The home side currently occupy top spot in the table and just need a draw to secure qualification for the knockout round. LDU Quito are in third place and will be seeking all three points to boost their qualification chances.

Flamengo played out a 1-1 draw with city rivals Fluminense on Sunday. Gabriel Barbosa and Abel Hernandez scored in both halves to ensure that the Fla-Flu derby ended all square.

Prior to that, the Rio outfit played out a 2-2 draw away to Union La Calera on matchday four. Willian Arao and Gabriel Barbosa were on the scoresheet to help the visitors claw back from a two-goal deficit on the continent.

LDU Quito suffered a surprise 3-1 defeat to Aucas at home in the Ecuadorian Serie A. Francisco Fydriszewski scored a first-half brace to power the visitors to victory.

Flamengo vs LDU Quito Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the sides and Flamengo have the marginal advantage with two wins.

LDU Quito have a sole victory to their name, while the sides are yet to play out a draw.

They recently met on matchday three of the current campaign at the start of May. Gabriel Barbosa scored a brace to help the Brazilians pick up a 3-2 away win.

Flamengo are currently on a good run of form that has seen them go nine games without losing, with six games in that sequence ending in a victory. LDU Quito have lost their last four games consecutively.

Flamengo form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W

LDU Quito form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Flamengo vs LDU Quito Team News

Flamengo

Cesar and Thiago Maia have been ruled out with ACL and ligament injuries respectively.

There are no suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: Cesar, Thiago Maia

Suspension: None

LDU Quito

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for LDU Quito.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Flamengo vs LDU Quito Predicted XI

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Batista de Souza (GK); Filipe Luis, Bruno Viana, Willian Arao, Mauricio Isla; Giorgian Arrascaeta, Diego, Joao Gomes, Everton Ribeiro; Bruno Henrique, Gabriel Barbosa

LDU Quito Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adrian Gabbarini (GK); Christian Cruz, Anderson Valdez, Franklin Guerra, Jose Quinteros; Lucas Villaruel, Alcivar Macias; Arce Mina, Julio Palacios, Adolfo Munoz; Luis Amarilla

Flamengo vs LDU Quito Prediction

Flamengo have been in fine form over the last few months and are among the forerunners to claim a third Libertadores title. Quito, by contrast, have been out-of-sorts and could struggle to match the intensity of their hosts.

Flamengo head coach Rogerio Ceni has several proven players who can make a difference and we are predicting a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Flamengo 3-0 LDU Quito