Flamengo vs Mirassol Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Flamengo return to action in Brasileiro Serie A when they play host to Mirassol at the Estadio do Maracana on Saturday. Rafael Guanaes’ visitors head into the weekend unbeaten in their last nine matches and will be looking to strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the table.

Having suffered a 1-0 home defeat in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil last-16 clash against Atletico Mineiro on August 1, Flamengo turned in a resilient team display in Wednesday’s return leg as they secured a 1-0 victory to force penalties, where they picked up a 4-3 win.

Filipe Luis’ men now turn their attention to Serie A, where they saw their run of three back-to-back victories come to an end last Sunday courtesy of a 1-1 stalemate against Ceara.

Flamengo have picked up 37 points from their 17 league matches so far to sit top of the table, level on points with second-placed Cruzeiro, albeit with one game in hand.

Meanwhile, Mirassol have enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in Serie A as they sit fifth in the table with 28 points after their first 16 matches.

Guanaes’ side head into the weekend fresh off the back of a thrilling 3-2 victory over Vasco da Gama on August 2, a result which saw their unbeaten run extend to nine games (6W, 3D).

Mirassol’s solid performance this season has been due to their form on home turf, where they are one of just four sides yet to suffer defeat, claiming five wins and three draws from their eight matches.

Flamengo vs Mirassol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Flamengo and Mirassol, and both sides will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on the front foot.

Flamengo are unbeaten in five of their most recent six games across all competitions, picking up four wins and one draw since July 20.

Mirassol have lost just one of their last seven away matches while picking up two wins and three draws since the start of April.

Flamengo are unbeaten in their nine Serie A home games this season (7W, 2D) and boast the best home record in the league with 23 points from nine matches.

Flamengo vs Mirassol Prediction

Making their first-ever Serie A appearance, Mirassol have held their own so far in the big leagues and will be looking to prove their mettle against title-chasers Flamengo. However, given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we are backing Luis’ side to come away with all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-0 Mirassol

Flamengo vs Mirassol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Flamengo’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in seven of the hosts’ last eight matches)

