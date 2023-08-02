Flamengo vs Olimpia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3, 2023

Reigning champions Flamengo welcome Olimpia to the Maracana in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 on Thursday (August 3).

The hosts finished second in Group A, going unbeaten in their last five group games. Flamengo are unbeaten in ten games across competitions. They recorded a 2-1 win at Atletico Mineiro in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday. After conceding in the first half, they bounced back with goals from Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Wesley Franca in seven minutes late in the second half.

Olimpia, meanwhile, finished atop Group H and went unbeaten in the group stage, recording four wins. They have seen a drop in form in recent games, going winless in five games, losing four.

Flamengo vs Olimpia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 12 times across competitions, with eight of these meetings taking place in the Libertadores. Flamengo lead 5-3.

They last met in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Libertadores, which Flamengo won 9-2 on aggregate.

Flamengo are unbeaten in five meetings against Olimipa at the Maracana, drawing the last three.

Flamengo have lost once in 21 games across competitions. At home, they have won six of their last seven games.

Olimipia are winless in five games across competitions but have scored in four games.

Olimipa outscored Flamengo 13-11 in six group games and also had a better defensive record, conceding four goals, while Flamengo let in six.

Flamengo vs Olimpia Prediction

Flamengo have enjoyed a good run recently, with seven wins from their last ten games, keeping five clean sheets. At home, they have fared even better, with eight wins from their last ten games and keeping six clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Olimipa have gone more than a month without a win across competitions. However, they avoided a fifth-straight defeat in the Division Profesional, drawing 1-1 with Sportivo Trinidense on Sunday. Olimipa enjoyed an unbeaten run in the group stage of the Libertadores.

Flamengo's three meetings with Olimipa ended in draws but considering the hosts' current form, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-1 Olimpia

Flamengo vs Olimpia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Giorgian de Arrascaeta to score or assist any time - Yes