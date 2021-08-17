Flamengo vs Olimpia prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Flamengo entertain Olimpia at Estádio Nacional de Brasília in Copa Libertadores quarter-final action on Wednesday.

In their first leg fixture last week, the Brazilian side recorded a sweeping 4-1 win in their trip to Paraguay.

The second leg will be the decisive clash, but Flamengo already have a foot in the semi-finals thanks to their comprehensive first-leg win.

The hosts returned to winning ways in the Brazilian Serie A with a 2-0 home win over Sport Recife. Meanwhile, the poor run of form continued for the visiting side who suffered a 3-0 loss at home to Cerro Porteno.

Flamengo vs Olimpia Head-to-Head

All seven meetings between the two sides have come in the Copa Libertadores. Olimpia are winless in the fixture, while last week's massive 4-1 win took Flamengo's tally to three victories.

Flamengo form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Olimpia form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Flamengo vs Olimpia Team News

Flamengo

Pedro returned to the fold in the 2-0 win over Sport and Piris Da Motta also resumed light training. He faced a late fitness test. Goalkeeper César has been training since recovering from a serious injury but is not match-fit yet.

Rodrigo Caio has not made a satisfactory recovery from a muscle strain and might not be risked here. Unfortunately, Flamengo have been hit with a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 cases and as many as four players were ruled out as of Tuesday.

Gustavo Henrique, René, Kenedy and Thiago were put in a 10-day quarantine as per new regulations.

O atleta Gustavo Henrique foi diagnosticado com covid-19. Iniciou a quarentena. #CRF — Flamengo (@Flamengo) August 16, 2021

Injured: Rodrigo Caio, Cesar

Doubtful: Piris Da Motta

Suspended: None

Unavailable (Due to COVID-19): Gustavo Henrique, René, Kenedy, Thiago Maia

Olimpia

Alejandro Silva is the only injury concern for Olimpia at the moment. Jorge Recalde was on the bench in the league fixture and is in contention to start here.

Injured: Alejandro Silva, Jorge Recalde

Suspended: None

Flamengo vs Olimpia Predicted XI

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-4-2) Diego Alves; Mauricio Isla,Bruno Viana, Léo Pereira, Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Diego, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique, Gabigol

Olimpia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alfredo Aguilar; Víctor Salazar, Saúl Salcedo, Richard Ortiz, Iván Torres; Ramón Sosa, Edgardo Orzusa, Braian Ojeda, Derlis González; Roque Santa Cruz, Walter González

Flamengo vs Olimpia Prediction

Flamengo will have a few players ruled out due to injuries and COVID-19 but Gabigol, who was suspended for the league fixture will be well-rested for the match. He is the top scorer in the tournament with eight goals.

Olimpia have not had much luck in front of goal this season and could struggle to offer a decent attacking threat in this fixture. We predict a win for Flamengo.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-0 Olimpia

