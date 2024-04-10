Flamengo vs Palestino Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2024 

Flamengo and Palestino battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores fixture on Wednesday (April 10th).

The home side are coming off a 1-0 home win in the second leg of the Taca Guanabara final. Bruno Henrique's 74th-minute strike helped his side claim a 4-0 aggregate victory to win a 38th Carioca title.

The Rubro-Negro will now turn their focus to the continental competition, where they kick-started their Libertadores campaign with a 1-1 draw away to Millonarios.

Palestino, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat at home to Bolivar during their first game in the Libertadores. Francisco Da Costa scored a first half brace while Bruno Savio and Ramiro Vaca added second half goals to inspire the rout.

The defeat left them rooted at the foot of Group E on zero points. Flamengo are joint-second on one point.

Flamengo vs Palestino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. Flamengo have three wins to their name while Palestino were victorious once.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2017. Flamengo claimed a 5-0 home win in the second leg of a Copa Sudamericana tie to advance with a 10-2 aggregate win in an eventual runners-up finish.

The last three head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Flamengo have kept a clean sheet in 13 of their last 14 games across competitions.

Palestino have won just one of their last five games (two losses).

Flamengo have made a 14-game unbeaten start to 2024 (nine wins).

Four of Flamengo's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Flamengo vs Palestino Prediction

Flamengo are not only the favorites to top this group, they are also heavily fancied to go all the way in the tournament. Their start to the Libertadores was far from ideal, as they could only claim a point against Millonarios despite playing for most of the second half with a one-man advantage.

Palestino's debilitating loss at home to Bolivar was not acceptable and fans will demand an immediate response. Another similar defeat will increase the pressure on Pablo Sanchez and he will be keen to avoid this outcome.

Flamengo have vastly superior players and we are backing the hosts to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-0 Palestino

Flamengo vs Palestino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Flamengo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Flamengo to win and over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Full Time result: Flamengo/Flamengo