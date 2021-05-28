Flamengo vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2021

The 2021 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A will kick off with a bang this weekend as two heavyweights clash when Flamengo host Palmeiras at the Maranaca.

The hosts are defending champions, having successfully retained their league title in a nail-biting and dramatic end to last season's campaign.

Palmeiras will be looking to build on from their disappointing seventh-placed finish last term but made up for that by winning their second Copa Libertadores crown.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a goalless draw against Velez Sarsfield in their final Copa Libertadores game. Before that, they picked up a 3-1 home win against city rivals Fluminense in the final of the Carioca Taca.

Gabriel Barbosa starred with a brace to guide the Rubro-Negro to her record-extending 37th state championship.

Palmeiras ran riot in a 6-0 whitewash of Universitario de Deportes on their final matchday of the Copa Libertadores group stage. Four goals were scored by four different players by the hour-mark before Roni stepped off the bench to complete the rout with a brace.

Flamengo vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head

Palmeiras have a marginally better record in the last 35 games they have played against Flamengo.

The Sao Paulo outfit have 12 wins to their name, while their Rio rivals were victorious in 11 previous games. The two sides shared the spoils on 12 occasions.

This game between Flamengo and Palmeiras has become one of the most intense and followed in the last few years. The two teams have been locked in a battle for domestic and continental glory in recent times.

Their latest meeting came in April 2021 when Flamengo triumphed 8-7 on penalties to lift the Brazil Super Cup. The two sides could not initially be separated in a 2-2 draw after extra-time.

Palmeiras got back to winning ways on Thursday after a slight wobble had seen them go three games without a win. This winless run followed a rampant run of seven consecutive victories. Flamengo are unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions.

Palmeiras finished top of their group in the Copa Libertadores and Flamengo did the same on Thursday.

Flamengo form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-W

Palmeiras form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-W

Flamengo vs Palmeiras Team News

Flamengo

The hosts have two players sidelined with long-term injuries. Cesar and Thiago Maia are both unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for coach Rogerio Ceni.

Injuries: Thiago Maia, Cesar

Suspension: None

Palmeiras

The visitors have winger Breno Lopes sidelined with a ligament issue but there are no suspension concerns for the Alviverde.

Injury: Breno Lopes

Suspension: None

Flamengo vs Palmeiras Predicted XI

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diego Alves (GK); Filipe Luis, Rodrigo Caio, Gustavo Henrique, Mauricio Isla; Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Diego, Gerson, Everton Ribeiro; Pedro, Gabriel Barbosa

Palmeiras Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jailson (GK); Lucas Esteves, Luan Peres, Danilo; Matias Vina, Ze Rafael, Danilo, Gustavo Scarpa, Lima Lucas; Willian, Ribeiro Silva

Flamengo vs Palmeiras Prediction

Both sides have an abundance of game-changers within their ranks and are almost evenly matched in all departments. The increased competition between the teams could see both sets of players go all out against a potential title challenger.

We are predicting a share of the spoils in a highly entertaining and thrilling encounter.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-2 Palmeiras

