Flamengo vs Racing Club Prediction and Betting Tips | June 8th 2023

Reigning champions Flamengo will welcome Racing Club to the Maracanã in a Copa Libertadores group-stage match on Thursday.

The visitors are at the top of the Group A table with 10 points and are assured of a place in the knockout stage. The hosts are in second place, having just one point more than third-placed Nublense and will need at least one win from the remaining two games in the group stage.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games in the competition, though the last two have ended in draws. In their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Nublense, with Gabriel Barbosa scoring for them in the first half.

The visitors are unbeaten in the competition thus far, recording three wins. They recorded a 2-1 away win over Aucas last time around. They have 10 points to their name and will only fail to qualify if they suffer defeats in their last two games of the group stage. Also, Flamengo will need to win their remaining two games while Nublense will need to win their games with a goal difference of seven or more.

Flamengo vs Racing Club Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off three times in the Libertadores. The hosts are winless in these three meetings against the visitors, suffering one defeat and playing a couple of draws. They played a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture last month. All three meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions. At home, they have won three of their last four games, while also keeping clean sheets in these wins.

The visitors have just one win in their last six away games.

While both teams have conceded four goals in as many games, the visitors have outscored the hosts 8-5 in these games.

Flamengo vs Racing Club Prediction

Rubro-Negro have seen an uptick in form recently and are unbeaten in their last eight games, keeping four clean sheets in that period. They have won eight of their last 10 home games and look to be in good touch.

La Academia have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the Libertadores thus far. While they have just one win in their last six away games, they have won both of their away games in the competition this season, scoring two goals apiece.

Considering the hosts' current form, a defeat for them looks unlikely. The visitors have an unbeaten record against the hosts in three games. With that in mind, we expect the two teams to settle for another draw.

Prediction: Flamengo 1-1 Racing Club

Flamengo vs Racing Club Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Matías Rojas to score or assist any time - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes